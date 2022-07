South Korea's Jooyung Kim has accepted a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour for the remainder of the season, in what could be perceived as a swipe at LIV Golf. The impressive youngster, who performed well at the Genesis Scottish Open and again at the 150th Open Championship, is now eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the rest of the campaign as he seeks to earn his PGA Tour card for next year.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO