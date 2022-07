Police in Alabama are warning people about an email scam designed to look like it comes from Best Buy’s “Geek Squad.”. Scottsboro Police said the department has received two reports of the email in the past two weeks. The email is made to look like it comes from Geek Squad, a technical service department of tech store chain Best Buy. It claims the Geek Squad has automatically renewed its protection subscription at a cost of $499.99 with a fake invoice number, renewal date and service name.

SCOTTSBORO, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO