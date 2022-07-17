Kansas man dies after motorcycle, Interstate ramp crash

KANSAS CITY —Oceans of Fun is adding a new safety requirement following the death of a young girl who was pulled from the park's Coconut Cove pool on July 5, died. According to a statement from the park, "the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. As part of this commitment, we regularly review all of our health and safety protocols to ensure full compliance with city, state, and industry standards and regulations. All attractions are rigorously inspected and reviewed as part of the safety protocols for daily operation. With Coconut Cove in particular, we have we increased the height requirement for those needing life jackets to 60 inches."

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO