Johnson County, KS

Kansas man dies after motorcycle, Interstate ramp crash

 4 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway...

Kansas pilot dies in small plane crash, fire

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a small plane crash just before 10a.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 AA Newport 28 Single-engine fixed wing aircraft piloted by Gary L. Knight, 68, Lansing, was southbound south of U.S. 24 just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.
Kansas City officer shot during traffic stop has died

KANSAS CITY—The police officer shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in North Kansas City has died, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Department. Just after 10:40a.m., Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, stopped a Ford Taurus for an expired temporary license plate near 21 Street North...
Details emerging about night of shooting death

The shooting death of Taylor Hawkins, 31, of Platte City, remains under investigation. The shooting took place at about 7:42 p.m. on June 28 in the yard of a residence in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane in rural Platte County, authorities say. Major Erik Holland said this week that...
2 hospitalized in St. Joe after motorcycle, car collide

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. — Two people were injured in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Michael Emery, 64, Spring Hill, Kansas was southbound on 5th Street. A Toyota passenger car driven by Ayiana Blacksmith-Juarez, 19, Topeka, was northbound on 5th Street and after stopping at the northbound stop sign proceeded into the intersection to turn west onto Park Street. The vehicles collided.
2 injured in shooting outside hardware store in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting that happened outside a hardware store in Kansas City on Tuesday evening. According to the Kansas City Police Department, an off-duty officer was working at the Westlake Ace Hardware at 6201 Independence Ave. around 4:30 p.m. when he was notified that there was someone in the parking lot with a gun.
$75,000 damage after fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three people escaped a fire at their Kansas home on Monday evening. Just before 5:30p.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire at 1332 SW Boswell Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. As they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house....
Authorities identify Clinton Lake drowning victim as 22-year-old

Authorities have identified the drowning victim pulled from Clinton Lake Saturday. Officials with the Douglas County, Kansas Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez died after going missing while swimming. Rodriguez most recently lived in Pennsylvania for work and school, however, formerly lived in Ottawa, Kansas. Authorities said Saturday that a...
Weekend Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol are in the report for the area over the weekend. Sunday at about 2:25 am in Clay County, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Russell L Prescott of Jamesport for alleged DWI and a lane violation. He was processed and released. Saturday at about 1:30 am...
Oceans of Fun updates safety requirements after girl's death

KANSAS CITY —Oceans of Fun is adding a new safety requirement following the death of a young girl who was pulled from the park's Coconut Cove pool on July 5, died. According to a statement from the park, "the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. As part of this commitment, we regularly review all of our health and safety protocols to ensure full compliance with city, state, and industry standards and regulations. All attractions are rigorously inspected and reviewed as part of the safety protocols for daily operation. With Coconut Cove in particular, we have we increased the height requirement for those needing life jackets to 60 inches."
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

