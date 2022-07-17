Middle Schoolers Present Projects on Cleaning Local Waterways

I always enjoy returning to S. Kent Street that is one block long between Cannon and High Street. The rows of narrow urban lots infilled with houses remind me of my past work in urban revitalization projects. This street is close to the center of Chestertown’s Historic District amenities and near Washington College. I am always drawn to the diminutive scale, perhaps because I am beginning to think about downsizing, so this house caught my eye for how it stands out with its hipped roof between the larger houses on either side with their side gable roofs. The full front porch has a very low sloped hipped roof and with the entry door at the side, the porch area is maximized for seating to interact with neighbors on their daily strolls. The white turned columns and the railing enclose the space and the wide step at the entry door bay invites one to sit and catch up with neighbors.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO