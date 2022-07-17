ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Middle Schoolers Present Projects on Cleaning Local Waterways

By Kent County Public Schools
chestertownspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent County Middle School’s seventh-graders took their science projects out of the classroom and into the real world to help to clean local waterways this year. With the guidance of science teachers Karen Carty and Katherine Hughes, the middle schoolers participated in the Watershed Watch program. Watershed Watch...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

Women & Girls Fund of Mid-Shore Marks 20th Anniversary

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore celebrates its 20th year using the power of pooled resources to support local nonprofit initiatives that benefit women and girls. In 2002, Alice Ryan of Easton set out to create a fund to support the many local efforts to benefit women and girls. She brought together seven female friends from different parts of her life, and together, they established an endowment fund at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation to address the needs of women and girls in the region. Today, 20 years later, the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore is one of our region’s most respected philanthropic institutions.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Kent Attainable Housing

There is a growing list of strategies being used to end generational poverty on the Mid-Shore, but one of the best is owning your own home. Beyond the fundamental purpose of providing an affordable and safe place for young families to live, homeownership requires special skills that last a lifetime. These include successfully navigating a home mortgage loan process, achieving and maintaining a good credit score, or managing a monthly household budget.
KENT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Keeping the Soul of Cambridge’s Packing House with ESLC’s Carol Bean

Editor’s note: While it is rarely discussed at length or found in the blueprints of building restoration projects, one of the ultimate challenges facing architects, developers, and future tenants is how a historic site can maintain its soul after it has been renovated and modernized. Beyond form and function,...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: South Kent Charmer

I always enjoy returning to S. Kent Street that is one block long between Cannon and High Street. The rows of narrow urban lots infilled with houses remind me of my past work in urban revitalization projects. This street is close to the center of Chestertown’s Historic District amenities and near Washington College. I am always drawn to the diminutive scale, perhaps because I am beginning to think about downsizing, so this house caught my eye for how it stands out with its hipped roof between the larger houses on either side with their side gable roofs. The full front porch has a very low sloped hipped roof and with the entry door at the side, the porch area is maximized for seating to interact with neighbors on their daily strolls. The white turned columns and the railing enclose the space and the wide step at the entry door bay invites one to sit and catch up with neighbors.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Kent County, MD
Education
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
chestertownspy.org

Crazy Days Ahead! July 28 – 30

It is time for Downtown Chestertown’s annual sidewalk sale, Crazy Days! The bargain shopping begins on Thursday, July 28 and runs through Saturday, July 30, with many stores carrying the specials into Sunday. This mid-summer tradition is sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association, (DCA). Great deals can be found...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Coppermine to open sports center at former Carroll County high school

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Coppermine is expanding again in Carroll County with plans to invest up to $6 million into turning a former high school into a sports and entertainment center. The youth and amateur sports company is partnering with local developer Blue Ocean to redevelop the North Carroll County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterway#Watershed Watch
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

All you need to do is look at the weather forecast to know that it's almost time for the 2022 Delaware State Fair. On what always seems to be the hottest week of the year, this year's fair kicks off on Thursday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 30, at the state fairgrounds in Harrington.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes

Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a digital record of the vote. WBAL-TV 11 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Food Bank continues mission amid inflation struggles

The Maryland Food Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield hosted a "Pantry on the Go" event Monday to help people struggling with food insecurity. The Maryland Food Bank reports almost 50% of Maryland families surveyed in June said their children aren't eating enough because of food prices.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Residents of Lothian, MD filing petition urging county to re-examine special exception zoning permit issued over half a century ago

On Thursday, residents from Lothian, Maryland, filed a petition urging Anne Arundel County to re-examine a special exception zoning permit issued to Westport Reclamation, a sand and gravel reclamation site located on Sands Road in Lothian. The special exception permit was issued in 1967, has never been renewed or reviewed,...
LOTHIAN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County launches e-rent pilot program for property owners, landlords

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County is launching an e-rent pilot program that allows landlords with property in the county to electronically file failure to pay rent documents in court, according to Maryland court officials.Landlords and management companies sometimes file multiple complaints at one time. Now, they will have the opportunity to file those documents through certified bulk-filing service providers, court officials said.Baltimore County is the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot program to landlords, according to court officials."The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting," said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. "This data will assist in directing resources to landlords and tenants in the jurisdictions most in need. We are confident this pilot will be a model of success for the entire state."  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
southbmore.com

Dairy Queen Opens Tomorrow in Brooklyn Park

American Dairy Queen Corporation is opening a new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant in Brooklyn Park tomorrow. DQ Grill & Chill takes over a former KFC building, which was vacant in recent years, at 5734 Ritchie Hwy. just across the city/county line. The restaurant is locally owned and operated...
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crews battle 'difficult' titanium fire in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling an ongoing titanium machine fire Tuesday morning in Middle River, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Officials said titanium burns at "very high temps and is difficult to extinguish." Crews were still on the scene at 11:30 a.m. at the 1000 block of Carroll Island...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
weaa.org

Old Coffin Found In Wyman Park

(Baltimore, MD) -- There are always reports of strange things popping up in public parks, but a coffin?. An investigation is underway into the bizarre discovery of an old coffin in the middle of Hampden's Wyman Park. A woman on a hike with her dog made the discovery earlier this...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy