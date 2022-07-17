Tony Keith Spear of Rosiclare

Carol Ann Jackson, 77, of Marion, Illinois and formerly of McLeansboro, Illinois, passed away at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, July 07, 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. Mrs. Jackson was born on Nov. 23, 1944 in Morocco, Indiana, the daughter of Wilbur H. and Dorothea...
Carroll W. Lewis, 86, of Stonefort, Illinois, died at 8:05 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Harrisburg Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at The Old Stonefort Seventh Day Baptist Church, 1545 Old Town Road, Stonefort. Pastor Glen Lewis will officiate.
T. Scott Randolph, age 48, of Sesser and formerly of Hurst, passed away at his home in Sesser on June 24, 2022, unexpectedly after routine surgery. He was born Thomas Scott Randolph in Carbondale on July 18, 1973, the son of James and Elizabeth (Allsup) Randolph. He married Martina Robinson in Chester on May 9, 2019.
