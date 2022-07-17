Tony Keith Spear of Rosiclare

T. Scott Randolph, age 48, of Sesser and formerly of Hurst, passed away at his home in Sesser on June 24, 2022, unexpectedly after routine surgery. He was born Thomas Scott Randolph in Carbondale on July 18, 1973, the son of James and Elizabeth (Allsup) Randolph. He married Martina Robinson in Chester on May 9, 2019.

SESSER, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO