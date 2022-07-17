ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open | A soggy start to final day at British Open

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQ4iD_0gidzgpR00
British Open Golf Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Viktor Hovland, of Norway, right, cross the Swilken bridge on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

A gray sky and light rain greets the final day of the British Open at St. Andrews, though it's not expected to stick around by the time Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland tee off.

They are tied for the lead at 16-under par. McIlroy is trying to win his second claret jug and his first major in eight years. Hovland is trying to win his first major, and a first for Norway.

And so concludes a big week at the home of golf. The R&A has harshly criticized the Saudi-funded rival league and suggested changes to the criteria. Tiger Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may be the last time after missing the cut.

All that's left is to crown a “champion golfer of the year.” Four players were within five shots of McIlroy and Hovland. That includes Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Nick Faldo is the only other player to have won at Augusta National and St. Andrews in the same year.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Semenya finishes 13th, doesn't advance in 5,000 at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — In one way, this race was like so many in the past for Caster Semenya. When she crossed the finish line, there wasn't anyone near her. This race, though, was the 5,000 meters — not her specialty, the 800 — and when Semenya crossed the line all alone, she was in 13th place.
EUGENE, OR
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy