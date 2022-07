"Stand back, Sir, club executives coming through." Orlando owners? No, it was Stan and Josh Kroenke being ushered into Orlando's Exploria Stadium via the media entrance. Following them close behind was a smiling Edu, happy to stop and shake hands with fans. You could not wipe the smile off his face. It was the look of a man who's just sealed another major signing for Arsenal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO