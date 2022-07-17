ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore....

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Small North Shore city gearing up for Festival of Sail

(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann) Two Harbors is gearing up for its maiden voyage with the Festival of Sail. The festival kicks off the first weekend in August after it was moved from Duluth due to scheduled repairs on the sea wall near where the Tall Ships dock. Business owners and residents...
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

Vermilion loon count shows decline in adults

Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - July 20, 2022. LAKE VERMILION— Volunteers here recorded a total of 193 loons during the annual loon count, a hefty decline over last year’s numbers and the lowest overall count in several years. This year’s survey, conducted July 13, was held...
ANIMALS
boreal.org

Seasonable conditions this week

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • July 20, 2022. Weather quiets down this week with nothing significant expected. Temperatures cool into next week.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Baby Goral Born At The Lake Superior Zoo

This is the kind of news we need in the world right now. A cute baby animal was just born at the Lake Superior Zoo!. This news is especially welcome after some sad news. Earlier this month, the Lake Superior Zoo shared that one of their famous lions had passed away. Lily was a fan favorite and rightfully so.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Grand Marais, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
City
Two Harbors, MN
Midland Daily News

Explore Michigan: Top 5 scenic drives in the state

Michigan has some of the most beautiful scenic drives in the nation. The Great Lakes state is renowned for its hardwood forests, rippling dunes, scenic vineyards, lush orchards, freshwater lakes, and rolling hills. Take a trip down these breathtaking routes and bask in the wonder of the serenity of nature.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
SHAKOPEE, MN
boreal.org

Video: Tips for keeping you and your house cool in the summer

Days as hot as Monday are fairly uncommon in this area, making temperatures this high dangerous for Northlanders. “Acclimatization is so important when it comes to your body and being used to the heat,” explained NWS Meteorologist Joe Moore. “You might have friends and family down in Florida and Texas making fun of you for complaining about the heat when it's 90 degrees up here, but it truly is dangerous because our bodies are not used to it. We don't see a lot of days in the nineties in the Northland, and so it's really important that when we do see this dangerous heat, we play it safe.”
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Bay Beach#North Shore#Bacteria#Water Temperatures#Northland#Fox 21
Mix 97-3

Birds Blamed For Large Minnesota Power Outage

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Bring Me The News

Minnesota events, organizations prepared for extended stretch of hot temps

Minnesota is going through a heat wave during the final two weeks of July and many organizations, events and businesses are taking steps to help the public. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities and parts of central and western Minnesota from noon Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. And that's just the beginning of it. Normal highs in Minnesota this time of year are typically around the low-to-mid 80s, but the coolest day Twin Cities residents will see this week is forecast to be 88 on Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota Celebrates Owamni Day

Screenshot from Owamni website - Native News Online. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) declared July 19, Owamni Day. The recognition comes after Owamni–By The Sioux Chef won “Best New Restaurant” by the James Beard Foundation and on the one-year anniversary of the restaurant’s opening on July 19, 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Slight Chance of Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday

UNDATED -- There is only a small chance (20 to 30%) for thunderstorms on Tuesday, but if storms do manage to form, they would likely be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. The better chances are across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. St. Cloud could use some rain....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy