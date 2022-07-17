ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Hundreds of Duluth Air Show volunteers make the event possible

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Duluth Air Show draws thousands of spectators each year and is known across the country as one of the best. It takes hundreds of people to put the event on, and almost all of them are volunteers. “It is the largest paid attendance event...

www.boreal.org

boreal.org

Small North Shore city gearing up for Festival of Sail

(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann) Two Harbors is gearing up for its maiden voyage with the Festival of Sail. The festival kicks off the first weekend in August after it was moved from Duluth due to scheduled repairs on the sea wall near where the Tall Ships dock. Business owners and residents...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Superior, Cable, Hayward

Superior, WI- The Superior Public Library is hosting two award-winning poets this month. Jan Chronister and Peggy Trojan are Wisconsin natives who became friends at a workshop in Iron River 12 years ago. Now they have authored 10 poetry books and have both been awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association. They write about the North woods but also their lives through all the ups and downs. The free event will be held July 28, at 2 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Baby Goral Born At The Lake Superior Zoo

This is the kind of news we need in the world right now. A cute baby animal was just born at the Lake Superior Zoo!. This news is especially welcome after some sad news. Earlier this month, the Lake Superior Zoo shared that one of their famous lions had passed away. Lily was a fan favorite and rightfully so.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sun County: Duluth travelers may now connect for free to MSP

DULUTH, MN-- Good news for all Northland travelers!. The airline announced Monday that Duluth-area travelers can book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, and it is now the same price as a trip originating from MPS. Sun Country and Landline’s partnership includes free Landline transport to and from...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Monthly Car Seat Clinic Held in Cloquet

Parents got their chance Tuesday to make sure their child’s car seats are properly installed. Certified technicians with Fond du Lac Human Services, Saint Luke’s, and Essentia were at the Cloquet Area Fire District to inspect child seats and make sure they were installed properly. This event by...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
B105

Second Spirit Halloween Location Opening In Duluth

Talk about a spooky surprise: it looks like there is not one but two Spirit Halloween stores calling Duluth home this year. I saw on Facebook recently that a Spirit Halloween store was returning to Duluth but in a brand new location this year. I drove to the scene to make sure I wasn't dreaming and sure enough, there were signs on the front doors confirming the news.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds returning to Fond du Lac Band

Indigenous burial grounds on Wisconsin Point will soon be returned to the Fond du Lac Band. More than 100 years ago, Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds of the Lake Superior Chippewa were destroyed, with the remains of hundreds of native people moved, to make way for industrial development that never came to be.
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Video: Tips for keeping you and your house cool in the summer

Days as hot as Monday are fairly uncommon in this area, making temperatures this high dangerous for Northlanders. “Acclimatization is so important when it comes to your body and being used to the heat,” explained NWS Meteorologist Joe Moore. “You might have friends and family down in Florida and Texas making fun of you for complaining about the heat when it's 90 degrees up here, but it truly is dangerous because our bodies are not used to it. We don't see a lot of days in the nineties in the Northland, and so it's really important that when we do see this dangerous heat, we play it safe.”
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Seasonable conditions this week

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • July 20, 2022. Weather quiets down this week with nothing significant expected. Temperatures cool into next week.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Fair weather has found us through Friday

Yesterday’s low missed most of us with its severe weather but some towns like Hayward did get a fair amount of rain anyway. Now, a high has taken over so our weather will be calm and summery through Friday. Saturday could get a shot of showers and storms but sunshine and 70′s will be with us on Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
Flying Magazine

Cirrus Expands Its Footprint in Duluth

Cirrus Aircraft continues to grow its footprint across the U.S., having made investments in Knoxville, Tennessee, and other locations to serve its fleet of SR series piston airplanes and the SF50 Vision Jet. But it hasn’t turned its back on the town where it all started: Duluth, Minnesota. On...
boreal.org

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Family medicine specialist Joey Lopac joins Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic

After 13 years working in various roles with Essentia Health, Joey Lopac is excited to join the Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. “I chose to stay with Essentia because of its mission and values,” said Lopac. “I have...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

GoFundMe set up for Jeff Longenecker

Jeff Longenecker is fighting to get his feet back under him again. The former executive director of Community Action Duluth has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. That's according to the GoFundMe set up to help him. The page...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Spring rainfall may be impacting wildfire threat this summer

Following a rainy spring, some of the forests of the Arrowhead may look a little greener than usual. But as we head into the hottest months of the year, fire officials warn things could dry out quickly. Spring 2022 may be best described in one word, wet. Flooding caused destruction...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN

