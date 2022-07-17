ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Lemonade stands help Marion Co. foster children

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah 117 House is building a space to give kids somewhere...

Fox 59

Back to School: Parent-Teacher Etiquette

As your kids get ready to return to school, parents of younger children may have some questions about how to maintain an appropriate relationship with your child’s teacher. What’s the best way to communicate? Are any topics off limits?. Lindsey Catellier is a veteran educator and fourth-grade teacher...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Questions Parents Should Ask at ‘Back to School Night’

Parents, are you busy getting your kids ready to head back to school? Some schools on balanced calendars start as early as next week, while many other school districts head back the first week of August. But before the first day of school, many parents are invited into the classrooms...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer on SYTYCD

We talk to a dancer from Shelby County who's made it to the top 6 of SYTYCD. Indiana Senate Republicans propose ban on abortion …. ‘We don’t get second chances’: Bomb squad commander …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: July 20, 2022. State admits it has no...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Latino community responds to mall shooting, hopes to shine light on victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Mysterious dead animal found in Noblesville woman’s backyard

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville woman is confused after she stepped into her backyard Tuesday to find a dead animal in which she could not identify. “We found it Tuesday night in our baby pool,” said Michelle Havlik. “Our dog took it out of the pool and dropped it on the ground.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

New Substance-Abuse Halfway House to Open in Indy

(INDIANAPOLIS) – A new addiction recovery center is opening on Indy’s north side, aimed at a specific group of clients. The Heart Rock Justus Family Recovery Center will serve mothers with young children and pregnant women who are just out of rehab. Residents will stay for up to two years, receiving personalized individual or group therapy to help them conquer their addictions, as well as assistance with job training and parenting skills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Marion Co#Foster Children#Lemonade#Foster Parents#Charity
Fox 59

News conference to be held in Kokomo murder case

A press conference will be held Wednesday in the murder of Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin. Indiana Senate Republicans propose ban on abortion …. ‘We don’t get second chances’: Bomb squad commander …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: July 20, 2022. State admits it has no plan for...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now Book Club: books with Indiana ties

INDIANAPOLIS — Shelby Graam-Pavan a Public Services Librarian with the Indianapolis Public Library shares books you should check out with Indiana ties. Indy Author Fair is taking place on Saturday, August 6th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. This event is free to the public!. To learn more about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3-year-old dies in hit-and-run; mother pleads for help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jyrie Timothy Matthews, 3, was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night after his mother said she pulled over in the Clearwater Village Shopping Mall parking lot because her car was overheating. “He ended up grabbing his basketball, got out the car, and started dribbling the basketball,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother of 12-year-old girl shot at Greenwood mall speaks

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The mother of a 12-year-old girl hit by a bullet during Sunday’s deadly mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall spoke with FOX59 on Monday. Alison Dick said her three daughters were at the mall with their grandmother when the shooting happened. Her daughters relayed their experience to her.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Indy church plans vigil for Greenwood shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vigil is being held Monday evening at Resurrection Lutheran Church to honor the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. The vigil at 7 p.m. Monday will be conducted by Ryan Bailey, the pastor at the church at 445 E. Stop 11 Road. That’s next to Perry Park and between South Meridian Street and U.S. 31.
GREENWOOD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Beech Grove PD to be featured on rebranded ‘Live PD’ show

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department will be part of the relaunch of “Live PD.”. The new show, rebranded as “On Patrol: Live” will premiere on Friday, July 22 on REELZ. Beech Grove PD’s Deputy Chief of Administration Bob Mercuri confirmed the police...
BEECH GROVE, IN

