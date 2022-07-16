ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassi – public records

kubaradio.com

Sutter County Administrator Direct-Mails Residents Again

(Sutter County, CA) – The Sutter County Administrator has again direct-mailed residents about the county’s fiscal woes with a four page, heavy-gauge, four color pamphlet. This one notes the 2022-23 budget has been passed and notes “The Sutter County Fire Department is at a breaking point. Its costs now exceed a property tax revenue source that has not grown in 25 years,”
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mining Claims on Public Land Must Submit Fees and Waivers by September 1st

The Bureau of Land Management reminds claimants who wish to retain mining claims on public lands through the 2023 assessment year to pay a maintenance fee or file a Maintenance Fee Waiver Certification (Small Miner’s Waiver) on or before Thursday, Sept. 1, to prevent the mining claim from being declared forfeit and void.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vacaville Traffic Accident Hospitalizes Motorcyclist

Accident Near Vacaville Premium Outlets Injures Motorcyclist. A traffic accident in Vacaville on July 16 shut down Nut Tree Parkway following a collision involving a motorcyclist who was seriously injured. The accident occurred near Vacaville Premium Outlets at the Nut Tree Road intersection with Nut Tree Parkway in the afternoon, according to an incident report by the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

IHP to Build 214 Homes in Sacramento

Newport Beach-based IHP Capital Partners has paired with Canada-based Anthem Properties for two new home projects in Sacramento. The two detached projects include a 159-home development in Roseville and a 55-home project in Granite Bay. Both communities are slated to open next year; pricing has yet to be disclosed. IHP...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Case Closed: Call Kurtis Volunteer Team Gets Viewer A Refund For Shower Door

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — When a pandemic installation delay kept a Sacramento woman from realizing she had the wrong shower door and couldn’t get a refund, she decided to call Kurtis. And, thankfully, a volunteer who’s been with CBS13 for 16 years took the case. Joyce Adams bought a shower door from Home Depot towards the end of 2020, but right when she was about to have it installed, the pandemic hit. That put the project on hold for two years. Finally, when Joyce was able to bring in a new contractor, they told her that the door was the wrong size. And when Joyce reached out to Home Depot for a refund, she was denied on the grounds that the standard year-long warrant had expired. That’s when she reached out and Volunteer Chuck took the case. “So I went to them and just asked I they could review this and offer a goodwill gesture,” said Chuck. “And they did, they gave her store credit for the full price.” Home Depot didn’t want the old door returned so Joyce says she’ll donate it. And since she’s already got a new shower door, she plans to put the store credit towards a new home appliance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested on outstanding warrants; drug charges.

CHICO, Calif. - A man's arrest over the weekend in Chico for outstanding warrants leads to the discovery of drugs and burglary tools, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, a deputy with the Butte County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of Shallow Springs Terrace and Sandstone Lane in Chico.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported Near Woodland

Two People Killed in Collision With Tractor-Trailer. A pickup truck and semi collision in Yolo County near Woodland on July 15 ended up as a double fatality accident. The collision occurred at about 7:00 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near County Road 96. Officers with the Woodland office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call where they discovered that a 2018 Freightliner and 2004 Dodge had collided. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge, both Redding residents, died in the collision.
WOODLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Significant Homeless Camp Cleared from Clear Lake Shoreline in Lakeport—Over Eleven Tons of Trash Removed

The following is a press release issued by the Lakeport Police Department:. Yesterday The City of Lakeport‘s Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Public Works Department staff removed a significant homeless encampment from public property along the shoreline of Clear Lake off the east side of the private properties of 1 First Street and 2 C Street. The persons using the encampment were trespassing across the private properties mentioned to gain access. For approximately the past two years this location has been a regular site of camps and a concern for surrounding residential and commercial property owners for numerous reasons including safety, sanitary conditions and fire danger. In fact in recent months numerous wildland fires have started in the area and caused threats for surrounding neighborhoods. Police surveyed the property and contacted the occupants numerous times over the past few months in efforts to mitigate the situation. Officers and our embedded Crisis Responder from Lake Family Resource Center worked with occupants numerous times to offer resources from the many agencies working on homelessness in Lake County. On July 6th by direction of the Chief of Police, the property was ordered vacated, with written notices posted as well as personally served on occupants giving them sufficient time to remove their belongings. Both on July 6th and yesterday we also took crisis and outreach staff from Lake County Behavioral Health with us to further offer resources for any persons remaining in the encampment. The written notices and removal times are required by federal court case law decisions.
LAKEPORT, CA

