In the week since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were unveiled, astronomers have been poring over all its observations so far. What they've seen has them giddy. The James Webb Space Telescope dazzled the world last week when its first images were released to the public. For astronomers, these pictures were just the beginning. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports that each day has been a whirlwind of discovery.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO