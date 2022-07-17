ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

INSIGHT KANSAS: What else is on your August ballot?

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With all of the attention being focused on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, Kansas voters may be wondering what else will be on their ballots this Aug. 2. Kansas’ party primaries will be on that ballot. Voters must be registered as members of a particular...

hayspost.com

Comments / 8

Related
KWCH.com

LIVE: Kansas Attorney General candidate debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party is hosting a live debate with the Republican candidates running for the office of the Kansas Attorney General. Candidates include Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren. Michael Schwanke will moderate the debate set to take place at 7 p.m. on...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Poll: Kansans closely divided on abortion amendment

TOPEKA — The first public poll for the Kansas constitutional amendment on abortion shows a close race and exposes other ideological divides over reproductive rights. Kansans will decide in the Aug. 2 election whether to remove a right to abortion from the state’s constitution. Advanced voting is underway across the state.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Chloe Chaffin is a junior at Washburn University, where they are studying secondary English education and political science, with minors in leadership studies and poverty studies. Living […] The post Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

With vote looming, Kansas a national abortion battleground again

In the early 1990s, anti-abortion activists from around the country flocked to Kansas and made it the epicenter of protests over what may have been the country’s most contentious social issue. In the years that followed, the state imposed ever stricter regulations on abortion. Places like Missouri, Oklahoma and...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Kansas Elections
KCTV 5

Following the money: Millions spent on Kansas abortion amendment from across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you look at the numbers, it’s clear that people have very strong feelings about the Kansas constitution amendment up for a vote on August 2. This election has generated more attention — and more money — than any amendment in recent history. Campaign finance reports show about $15 million has been raised to try to convince Kansans to vote one way or the other.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Scott Schwab
Person
Derek Schmidt
KCTV 5

Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Civic groups from around the Sunflower State have appealed the decision of the Court of Appeals to allow two Kansas bills to stand as constitutional. Kansas Appleseed says on Monday, July 18, along with the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, it appealed the Kansas Court of Appeals’ April decision in League of Women Voters v. Schwab.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Jewish leader responds to antisemitic flyers left on some doorsteps in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group expressing antisemitic views online has now spread hateful messages on doorsteps in Wichita communities. There have been reports of the prejudiced flyers in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota. In Wichita, this includes the College Hill neighborhood. “This blames Jews for COVID and for anti-COVID...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Kansas Republican Party#Kansas Democratic Party#Election State#Constitutional Amendment#Election Fraud#Kansans#Kc#Franklin Counties#The Big First#Statehouse#Republicans
Hays Post

Win for Kan. AG: US agencies barred from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

WASHINGTON (AP) —A judge has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by President Joe Biden's administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order on Friday ruled for the 20 state attorneys general including Derek...
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Most valuable crops grown in Kansas

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KDHE: 28 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. in past week

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 9 to 15. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Several northwest Kansas counties (see map below) were included among those with high incidence of coronavirus. Ellis...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
KWCH.com

What your vote means: Kansas constitutional amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ballot language can be confusing. In fact, a study of ballot language in 2017 estimated a person would require a graduate level education to read and fully understand the language used on ballots that year. That study didn’t look at the Kansas constitutional amendment ballot question, but Eyewitness News wants to helps voters understand what your vote means.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Tallman: Special ed underfunding is not just state issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards noted in his latest blog post that the underfunding of special education is not just a state issue, it also is supposed to include money under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. "One thing that has never...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas

TOPEKA — A typical abortion in Kansas involves a 20-something woman of color from Kansas or Missouri who is unmarried, already has at least one child, has never had an abortion before, is less than nine weeks from gestation and uses the drug mifepristone to terminate her pregnancy. She has received state-ordered counseling designed to […] The post Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
farmtalknews.com

Southeast Kansas private water wells: possibilities and risks

Water wells can be a safe and effective way to bring water to livestock, gardens, or even a household. Generally, we use much more surface water here in this area than we do well water, but still, well water is possible. We also have an extensive municipal water supply with the vast majority of houses connected to it. Many residents have found a good use for water well, generally due to a high water need for livestock or greenhouses. Well water can be environmental too, as municipal water has to be treated and pumped long distances. This article will cover private and non-field irrigation water wells. Field irrigation-sized wells in southeast Kansas are a whole different size of scope, process, and regulation.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy