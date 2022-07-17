ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Kansas man dies after motorcycle, Interstate ramp crash

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway...

hayspost.com

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

Two-vehicle crash in south Topeka sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a Topeka hospital following a car-minivan crash late Tuesday morning on the city’s south side. The collision was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 29th and Burlingame Road. Police at the scene said a Toyota Sienna minivan and a...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

4 in custody following police chase through Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Topeka on Wednesday night. 27 News spoke with Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone about the chase which began in Jefferson County and ended in North Topeka. He said that the chase began when deputy spotted a car traveling at 94 miles-per-hour in a 70 on U.S. 24 Highway at 8:41 p.m. The vehicle was later identified as a 2010 Ford Escape that was listed as stolen out of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash, taken to Topeka hospital

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:54 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Dragoon River bridge on U.S. Highway 75 a man crashed when his motorcycle suffered a tire failure. The 50-year-old driver was taken to a Topeka hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deputies respond to rollover crash West of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is causing some travel delays. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Southwest West Union Road. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says single vehicle crashed and rolled. No major injuries have been reported at...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Hays Post

Kansas pilot dies in small plane crash, fire

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a small plane crash just before 10a.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 AA Newport 28 Single-engine fixed wing aircraft piloted by Gary L. Knight, 68, Lansing, was southbound south of U.S. 24 just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Tuesday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Tuesday morning in west Topeka. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Orchard Street. The location was a block east of S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol
KSNT News

Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”
PERRY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNT News

Drone helps catch Topekans accused of stealing from Kansas salvage yard

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday following a break-in at a salvage yard in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in occurred at 3:50 a.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75. Deputies said they saw two men at the salvage yard and were soon joined by other members of law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

Police in Kansas City end standoff with man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | Police entered the apartment at around 9:30 p.m. and no one was inside. The standoff ended. Original story |Police are working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in south Kansas City, Missouri. A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said the...
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed after 2 killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Two people died in an accident and one was arrested just after 2:30a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph Platt, 27, Meriden, was northbound on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road. The motorcycle struck...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas. Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off...
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy