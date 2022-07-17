ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix is in rough shape. This week will determine its future

By Frank Pallotta, Nicole Goodkind
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix, once a darling of Wall Street, is suddenly on the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 702

Bob F.
3d ago

when you have fawesome , Pluto , tubi, Freetv etc all FREE why get Netflix?? plus there are bundle packages that are 3 streaming services cheaper than Netflix alone..I got Disney + , Hulu and ESPN for 12.99 month for all 3 together ! there's hulu , paramount + and discovery bundles too..Netflix has tooany subtitled movies either read or watch can't do both missing screen.action or story...weird navigation screen. sometimes buffers too long..titles don't change often enough and it's either too loud or not loud enough or loud the soft and loud again.for past 6 -7 months they hound me to come back and at a cheaper monthly rate...no reasons I just explained..friends have left as well

Reply(55)
182
Steve Jones
3d ago

Streaming sources are taking losses because too many producers are making their material exclusive to one media source. Warner Brothers is exclusive to HBO now for example. It is getting to where you might as well pay for cable again and give up streaming.

Reply(14)
95
Susan Miller
2d ago

They chose to push certain types of shows that cater to one small group and demonize everyone not in that group. They cut their own WOKE throats. No sympathy.

Reply(18)
95
