Kansas man dies after motorcycle, Interstate ramp crash

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday following a break-in at a salvage yard in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in occurred at 3:50 a.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75. Deputies said they saw two men at the salvage yard and were soon joined by other members of law enforcement.

JACKSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO