ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Kansas man dies after motorcycle, Interstate ramp crash

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Pilot dies in crash near Basehor, KHP says ‘it burst into flames’ upon landing

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash near Basehor, Kansas, that killed the 68-year-old pilot. The NTSB said that the plane is “an experimental Nieuport 28.” That is a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft. According to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office,...
BASEHOR, KS
JC Post

Kansas pilot dies in small plane crash, fire

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a small plane crash just before 10a.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 AA Newport 28 Single-engine fixed wing aircraft piloted by Gary L. Knight, 68, Lansing, was southbound south of U.S. 24 just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas City officer shot during traffic stop has died

KANSAS CITY—The police officer shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in North Kansas City has died, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Department. Just after 10:40a.m., Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, stopped a Ford Taurus for an expired temporary license plate near 21 Street North...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”
PERRY, KS
KSNT News

Drone helps catch Topekans accused of stealing from Kansas salvage yard

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday following a break-in at a salvage yard in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in occurred at 3:50 a.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75. Deputies said they saw two men at the salvage yard and were soon joined by other members of law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol
JC Post

Kansas man jailed after 2 killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Two people died in an accident and one was arrested just after 2:30a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph Platt, 27, Meriden, was northbound on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road. The motorcycle struck...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas deputy found cocaine during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before midnight Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near 125th and Jordan Road in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy found illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
JC Post

KHP investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before 2:30a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. A vehicle northbound on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road struck the passenger side rear door of a southbound vehicle that was turning left into a private drive.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Deputies and game wardens searching Clinton Lake on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Friends reported Rodriguez missing just before 4p.m. Saturday and several agencies in...
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have identified the victim as Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka. Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. First...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police: 1 dead, another critically injured in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one dead and one in critical condition in Kansas City. Just after 11:30p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 Block of North Fifth Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. First responders found two men outside, the victims of apparent gunfire.
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Employee taken to hospital after fire at dentist’s office in Lawrence

An employee of a Lawrence dentist’s office was evaluated for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation following a fire Tuesday. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical was dispatched to the fire at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday at the Lawrence Dental Center, 647 Country Club Terrace, according to a news release from LDCFM.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Authorities identify Clinton Lake drowning victim as 22-year-old

Authorities have identified the drowning victim pulled from Clinton Lake Saturday. Officials with the Douglas County, Kansas Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez died after going missing while swimming. Rodriguez most recently lived in Pennsylvania for work and school, however, formerly lived in Ottawa, Kansas. Authorities said Saturday that a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Body of Missing Swimmer Found

The body of a missing swimmer is pulled from a Kansas lake. Douglas County officials were called to Clinton Lake near Lawrence on Saturday afternoon after a man who had last been seen on a sailboat with friends went missing. Authorities announced Saturday night that the victim’s body had been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Kansas Highway 31 to close between Osage City and US-75 starting next week

Come next week, the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close part of Kansas Highway 31 just east of Osage City. The closure, which affects K-31 from South Indian Hills Road east to US Highway 75, is part of the K-31 realignment project. Construction is set to begin Monday. Work could continue until early November.
OSAGE CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy