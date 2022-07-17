ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sam Burns ends his Open Championship campaign with a flourish

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVVTQ_0giddhmi00

American Sam Burns produced the finish of the week with four birdies over his final four holes to shoot 64 and give hope to the pack chasing 150th Open Championship leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

The 25-year-old, whose round matched Australian Cameron Smith’s best-of-the-week effort on Friday, was three under to the turn but failed to birdie the par-five 14th.

But he then finished with four successive threes, including a brilliant approach to the notoriously difficult 17th, to get to six under for the tournament.

While that did not challenge the first page of the leaderboard – McIlroy and Hovland were 16 under and were not due to tee off until 2.50pm.

“It’s probably the most benign conditions we have had all the week: it’s a little bit softer with the rain and not as much wind so it is definitely more gettable,” he told the PA news agency.

“That (finish) was nice. I just hit the correct shots and get it in there pretty close and make putts.

“It’s always nice to finish that way. Just unfortunate to shoot 64 in the final round and still finish 40th.”

There were plenty of opportunities to pick up shots on Sunday with the Fife links more forgiving after overnight rain and very light morning winds.

South Africa’s Garrick Higgo carded five birdies and the day’s first eagle in a round of 66 with former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama registering seven birdies in his 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ti0rt_0giddhmi00

McIlroy is confident he can get the job done and win his fifth major, eight years after his last success in golf’s elite events.

The Northern Irishman lifted the Claret Jug in 2014 and won the US PGA Championship a month later, having made his major breakthrough at the US Open in 2011, but a barren period has followed.

He has had 16 top-10 major finishes since, including three this year, and came into the event in some of his best form in recent years.

“I finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to feel like I know what to do,” he said.

“I just have to do my thing and I’ve been doing my thing for the last three days and it’s put me in a good position.”

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
FanSided

3 golfers not named Cameron Smith who could leave the PGA Tour next

After winning the Open Championship, it sounds like Cameron Smith may be headed to LIV Golf. Which other PGA Tour professionals might be headed to Greg Norman’s breakaway series?. With all four of golf’s major championship’s behind us, the rumors are beginning to fly. The PGA Tour has already...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Open Championship#American#Australian#Fife
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Shane Lowry roasts Justin Thomas with perfect tweet

For a few holes, it looked as though 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry was going to get himself on the outskirts of contention this past weekend at St. Andrews. The Irishman had back-to-back hole out eagles on holes 9 and 10 during Saturday’s third round to vault him up the leaderboard.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: This is what it’s like to party late into the night with an Open champion

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At 6.45 a.m. on Sunday, just hours before the start of the final round of the 150th Open, Andrew Thomson, son of the late, great Peter Thomson, spread some of his father’s ashes across the Old Course. The Australian icon triumphed at the 1955 Open at St Andrews—one of five Opens he won between 1954 and 1965—and the 150th was the first edition held at the Home of Golf since Thomson died in 2018.
GOLF
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Remembering the greatest individual tournament finish in golf history 30 years later

Have a wee think about this one: In the long history of professional golf, what constitutes the best-ever finish to a tournament by the eventual winner?. There are many contenders, Cameron Smith’s 64 at St. Andrews on Sunday to win the 150th Open joining the list. Some could point to Charl Schwartzel’s four straight closing birdies to clinch the 2011 Masters. Shaun Micheel’s wondrous 7-iron to within six inches of the flag on the final hole at Oak Hill will no doubt provide the 2003 PGA champion with some support. And those of a more elderly vintage might go for Arnold Palmer’s final-round 65 at Cherry Hills in 1960, a score that gave “The King” his only U.S. Open victory.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Multiple major champ says the Ryder Cup is no longer a ‘credible event’

Although it’s been rumored for a few months, Henrik Stenson’s decision to join LIV Golf yesterday has sent shockwaves throughout the golf world. The 46-year-old has played in five Ryder Cups and was set to captain the 2023 European team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside of Rome, Italy.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III join Henrik Stenson as new LIV additions

LIV Golf released Tuesday evening its field for next week’s tournament in New Jersey, though it left three open spots still to be announced. We now know who those openings will go to: Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III. Stenson, on the same day that he was...
GOLF
Golf.com

Use these 3 keys to copy Jack Nicklaus’ world-class putting stroke

For my money, the greatest putters of the modern era are Tiger Woods, Ben Crenshaw, Brad Faxon and Jack Nicklaus. I see a lot of players try to mimic the styles of the first three but rarely Jack’s. Odd, to say the least — you don’t win 18 majors (including two at St. Andrews, host of this year’s Open Championship) without a world-class stroke.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: This fan angle of Cameron Smith's Road Hole par save makes it even more incredible

Cameron Smith's win at St. Andrews made him the Champion Golfer of the Year. It might not have happened, though, if he hadn't pulled off one of the greatest pars of all time. By now, you've certainly seen it. Many times. After missing the 17th green with his approach, the Aussie found himself in a precarious position with the infamous Road Hole bunker between his golf ball and the flag.
GOLF
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Result as Jonas Vingegaard breaks Tadej Pogacar to win stage 18 and cement yellow jersey

Jonas Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France on stage 18 and ultimately dropped his rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race.With only one big test left before the race reaches Paris — a 41-kilometre time trial scheduled for Saturday — the Jumbo-Visma leader seems all but guaranteed to win a maiden Tour title after reaching the Hautacam resort on his own. Barring a crash, the yellow jersey should be his.Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, cracked about 4km from the finish after spending the day on...
CYCLING
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy