The West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves in no man’s land in the middle of the Big 12 race. Neal Brown is 17-18 across his first three seasons and hopes to break through in 2022. He made a splashy offensive coordinator hire in Graham Harrell from the USC Trojans. His former quarterback J.T. Daniels enters via the transfer portal as an intriguing answer at the position which fits the scheme well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO