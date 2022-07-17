Celtics add Mfiondu Kabengele

The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kabengele, 6’10”, has appeared in four games for the Celtics during their 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League campaign where he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. The former 2019 first round draft pick by Brooklyn has appeared in a total of 51 NBA games split between the LA Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Source: NBA.com

Adam Himmelsbach: Per source, 2019 first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele will join Boston’s summer league team. 6-9 Former Florida State star has played 51 total games for the Clippers and Cavs. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / June 26, 2022