Celtics add Mfiondu Kabengele

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kabengele, 6’10”, has appeared in four games for the Celtics during their 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League campaign where he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. The former 2019 first round draft pick by Brooklyn has appeared in a total of 51 NBA games split between the LA Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Source: NBA.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

New: “The first day when I see Al (Horford) I’m gonna be like, ‘Hey, can I get your number? Let’s do lunch. How do you do what you do?’”

I spoke with Mfiondu Kabengele, who is pretty thrilled about getting started with the Cs after signing a 2-way deal.

bostonglobe.com/2022/07/16/spo…11:46 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

It’s hard to get excited about two-way contract players, but the Celtics have a five-star prep recruit (JD Davison) one year removed, and a former first-round pick (Mfiondu Kabengele), on two-way deals. pic.twitter.com/Kf5EiNT8QJ10:48 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

The Celtics announce that they have signed Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. – 10:44 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Another good move by Brad Stevens, investing in the development of a player who shows the kind of upside that could pay off for the Celtics as early as this season. – 10:42 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics announce they have signed C Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. He flourished for BOS in Las Vegas Summer League. – 10:42 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics announce summer standout Mfiondu Kabengele signed to 2-way deal. pic.twitter.com/5HKWnka4fU10:38 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Full details from ⁦@SouichiTerada⁩ and me on Celtics locking up Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way spot masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:37 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Can confirm Celtics are signing Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way deal. Will be his final year of eligibility for a two-way contract. @Adam Himmelsbach first with deal. More on Kabengele’s strong summer league here masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:31 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

According to a league source, the Celtics are signing center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. The big man had a really strong showing in Vegas. – 10:16 PM

Adam Himmelsbach: Per source, 2019 first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele will join Boston’s summer league team. 6-9 Former Florida State star has played 51 total games for the Clippers and Cavs. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / June 26, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

