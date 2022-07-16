HN PHOTOS: Officers enter encampment to investigate chainsaw assault allegation…

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO