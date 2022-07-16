ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HN PHOTOS: Officers enter encampment to investigate chainsaw assault allegation…

By Robert Bastille
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – [HN PHOTOS] – Barnstable Police Officers had to make their way into a homeless encampment on public lands near the intersection of Nantucket Street and Old Colony Road Friday afternoon after someone reported being threatened by a man brandishing a chainsaw. Officers first met up...

Martha's Vineyard Times

Rebello changes plea in pickup case

In Edgartown District Court Friday, nearly two years after a chain of vehicular crashes in downtown Oak Bluffs, Michael Rebello changed his plea to charges associated with his operation of a pickup truck that night. As The Times previously reported, Rebello was rescued from a pickup truck by a good Samaritan after that person saw the truck “jump the sidewalk,” per a report, “clip the Oak Bluffs Inn, cross back into the wrong lane of traffic, and roll to a stop [at] the base of Circuit Avenue.”
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Magistrate says ex-Brockton police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can be charged in crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. — The former police chief of Brockton, Massachusetts, is under growing scrutiny for a crash last year that he is accused of causing. A clerk magistrate ruled Monday that one of the three potential charges against former Brockton Police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can go forward, which means he will be arraigned on negligent operation charges.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — One person was injured late Sunday in a shooting in Dorchester, police said. Police were called to Seaver Street shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate the incident. Few details were released, however a bullet hole was visible in the passenger side window of a sedan that was surrounded by crime scene tape.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

20-year-old Providence man sentenced to over two decades in prison for shooting, seriously injuring, 26-year-old man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court in a shooting. 20-year-old Nashon Causey entered a plea of nolo contendere to assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting; discharge of a firearm resulting in injury; and carrying a pistol without a license.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Lifeguards pull 9-year-old boy from water at Easton's Beach

(WJAR) — An unresponsive 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Easton's Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the city of Newport. The spokesperson said Newport fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a drowning at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Lifeguards were performing a different rescue which the spokesperson described as routine, when a lifeguard by tower 3 spotted the boy in the water, around 150 yards out.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven High School Vandalism Suspect Identified

Fairhaven Police have identified the person they believe spraypainted obscene material on the pavement in front of the high school football field's media booth. This incident happened on Tuesday, July 12, around 9:45 p.m. The young man, caught on video surveillance at the school, was carrying a skateboard and wearing some unique bright-yellow sneakers and a black pair of sweatpants with a distinct yellow stripe up the leg.
hyannisnews.com

FEDS: 14.9 KILOGRAMS OF SUSPECTED FENTANYL SEIZED… SOME WAS DESTINED FOR CAPE COD CUSTOMERS… 36-YEAR-OLD YARMOUTH WOMAN ARRESTED DURING TODAY’S RAID…

BOSTON – Ten individuals were arrested today for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. During today’s arrests, 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash and were seized from target locations. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Victim in critical condition after late-night shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a late-night shooting that left a victim with serious injuries in Mattapan. Shots were reportedly heard in the area of Elizabeth Street and Norfolk Street, where officers could be seen Sunday night. Authorities told 7NEWS a victim from the shooting had life-threatening...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

New details: Fire damages popular Falmouth diner

FALMOUTH – A fire damaged a popular Falmouth diner early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Betsy’s Diner at 457 Main Street about 5 AM. Flames could be seen on the roof after the fire apparently spread through the ductwork. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Main Street was.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured while walking West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 8:15 PM Sunday evening. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury about half way across the popular route to Long Point. Because of low tide, a boat could not reach the scene so rescuers had to go on foot and carry the victim in a stokes basket to the ambulance which then transported her to Cape Cod Hospital.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

