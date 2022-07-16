Man dies after getting into difficulty at Co Laois lake

A man in his 20s has died following an incident at Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes. Wiltshire Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 6pm on Monday. The force said: “Sadly, a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased shortly after being pulled from the water.“Our thoughts are with his family at this tragic time. We are not treating his death as suspicious.”The unprecedented extreme heat has resulted in several open water swimming deaths since the heatwave began in the UK. A teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal in Manchester on Saturday evening.The...

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO