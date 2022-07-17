ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Planning begins for annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit at summer cookout

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WU2q_0gidU4Jb00

Pittsburgh Racial Justice cookout held in Schenley Park 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's only July but planning is already well underway for the 25th annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit.

Event organizers held their annual summer cookout on Saturday in Schenley Park.

It served as an opportunity for volunteers to relax, get to know one another, and discuss key issues they want to see addressed during the event in January.

"This is a crucial time in the country in terms of race relations and relations between the [political] parties," said Tim Stevens, the coordinator.

"There is some legislation around gun violence and reproductive rights right now in the House and in the Senate, as we all know with the Roe verdict, that's something that's being talked about right now," added Daeja Baker, another coordinator.

While dates have not yet been announced for 2023, you can learn more on their website at this link .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdac.com

Fetterman Able To Run For PA Senate After Stroke

HARRISBURG (AP) – In his first media interview since having a stroke two months ago, Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman says he’s “100% able to run fully and to win” against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in November. The current lieutenant governor spoke over video Wednesday with a Pittsburgh newspaper reporter and disclosed for the first time that he’s having lingering, sporadic difficulties with his hearing and speaking. But Fetterman insists he has “no physical limits,” says he’s working with a speech therapist, and says he wouldn’t run if he thought he couldn’t endure a campaign.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Developers break ground at former Joseph F. Finch Distillery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A whiskey distillery is being brought back to life here in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, developers broke ground at the former Joseph F. Finch Distillery on the South Side. The $20 million project by Big Spring Spirits will turn the building into a distillery with a tasting room, a cigar club, event space, and rooftop bar and grill, among other offerings. It will be the second manufacturing space for Big Spring Spirits, which also has a location on Bellefonte. Their CEO said the project has already posed some unique challenges. "It's a project that was a challenge from the start," said Anthony Mazzarino, President & CEO of Talleyrand Holdings. "The building itself being a 170-year-old structure was a challenging structural issue but we figured it out, we overcame it, it took a lot of time and a lot of effort, but we're so excited we're here now."The original distillery was first established before prohibition, back in 1856, and its reincarnation as the "South Shore Distillery" is expected to be up and running in late 2023. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family and friends say goodbye to a local firefighter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A hero's salute today to a beloved Pittsburgh firefighter.Dozens made their way from Pittsburgh to Butler County for a final farewell to a fallen firefighter.Captain James Ellis spent 23 years as a firefighter and touched countless lives along the way.Family and friends said being a firefighter was all he had dreamed about since being a kid. You could tell the impact he'd made in his life by the number of pews that were filled.Ellis was a captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in Deutschtown on the North Side. But he grew up in Mars Borough, where he learned that being a firefighter was generational.He had covid-19 but ultimately died from pancreatitis. And as his loved ones carried his casket inside — you could see the hurt on all of their faces.Family and friends said Ellis was brave, dedicated, and always committed to helping others.Ellis was just 49 years old.He's being buried in the Adams Area Fire District - which is in his hometown of Mars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donatelli's Italian Food Center nears the end

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legendary Pittsburgh business is nearing the end of its run. Donatelli's Italian Food Center is set to close after 90 years in business. In a post on Facebook, the owner said he was unable to find someone to buy the business and keep the Bloomfield tradition alive. They will remain open until they run out of supplies, which they expect to be in August. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Stevens
CBS Pittsburgh

Teacher shortage crisis prompts a number of possible solutions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania has a teacher shortage that could impact schools this fall and in years to come, and it cuts across all different kinds of school districts.Point Park University professor Linda Hippert, a former South Fayette and Fox Chapel superintendent, said the shortage is acute in a number of critical subjects."Mathematics, physics, biology, the sciences, even some English certification areas are difficult to find, and then our foreign languages, as well as the arts, music, theater," Hippert told KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday. "Very difficult to find teachers."Baldwin-Whitehall superintendent Randy Lutz said it's worse than just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Media center helps teenagers learn about audio storytelling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Youth Media Center in Pittsburgh is producing not only incredible stories from teenagers but also preparing young people for the work world.The teenagers are busy recording interviews, setting up their audio equipment, editing on computers and creating stories for podcasts and radio in the recently renovated center. Students like Morgan McCray, a rising sophomore at Oakland Catholic High School, are learning the power of storytelling."It's just amazing the way that these stories can impact somebody," McCray said.She's one of 20 teenagers from 20 different schools learning to create podcasts in the RADcast program, which stands for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

City of Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth 2022

MARCIA MARTIN, WITH HIGHMARK HEALTH, AND B. MARSHALL, LEADER OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION. THE ICONIC BAND “WAR” PERFORMED AT POINT STATE PARK, SUNDAY, JUNE 19. (PHOTOS BY GAIL MANKER) HIP-HOP ARTIST TALIB KWELI PERFORMING…(PHOTO BY J.L. MARTELLO) PERFORMERS WERE EVERYWHERE, FROM MARKET SQUARE TO...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday classic coming to downtown Pittsburgh later this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A twist on a holiday classic is set to premiere in downtown Pittsburgh later this year. "Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker" will grace the stage in October with toe-tapping jazz music. This time around, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington are taking the A train from New York City to Pittsburgh, back to Strayhorn's roots and bringing something different for the holidays. "I heard it as a kid when it came out in 1960 because Billy came to be with us for Christmas and he brought this album. We said, 'Hey, this is pretty cool.' So all these years later now,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookout#Race Relations#Volunteers#Kdka#House#Senate
pghcitypaper.com

Volunteer bike shop brings free, low-cost rides to Turtle Creek

The sanctuary of the decommissioned Calvary Church in Turtle Creek is full of bicycles. They lean every which way against the pews and are crammed into any open space. “We actually still have a shipping container in Braddock full of bicycles,” Brian Sink of Red Lantern Bicycles tells Pittsburgh City Paper.
TURTLE CREEK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Road closures and detours announced for running of the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Final preparations are underway for the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile.The race through downtown Pittsburgh is set for this Friday evening, July 22. The family-friendly, one-mile race has been named "one of America's most iconic races" by Runners World.There will be some road closures and detours downtown on Friday for the running of the race.The course is along Penn and Liberty Avenues.Closures begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The race is at 7 p.m., and organizers said everything should be back open by 9 p.m.Click here to view the closures on the Waze app.Parking lots will not have access onto Liberty Avenue or Penn Avenue between Stanwix St. and 11th Street. Parking on Liberty Avenue or Penn Avenue will not be available after 4 p.m.Some Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses will also be detoured. Find that information here.For a full map of the course, click here. Finally, visit this link for Liberty Mile's full website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo celebrates first birthday of African elephant Tsuni

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday was a special day at the Pittsburgh Zoo.The zoo celebrated the first birthday of the baby elephant born last summer at the Pittsburgh Zoo's International Conservation Center. Tsuni was given a birthday carrot cake by the staff at ICC.She was born on July 8, 2021."Today we celebrate our African elephant calf's first birthday! Tsuni has made great strides on her health journey thanks to our excellent staff at the ICC & the continued support of the community. To celebrate, the ICC staff made her a special carrot cake. Happy birthday, Tsuni!" a tweet from the zoo said Monday.The elephant's name is short for tsunami because it "perfectly describes her boisterous personality."
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 7-20-22

MT. OLIVE BAPTIST of Coraopolis is currently accepting applications for the position of Minister of Music. Job description and application for the position can be found at. www.mtobaptist.org Deadline for applications is August 7, 2022. Interested candidates send application to:. Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Minister of Music. Search Committee. 1201...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plan to convert unused Pittsburgh office spaces into housing gets $2.1M

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved a measure to allocate $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to an initiative that will convert unused Downtown offices into residential space. Officials said the project would provide much-needed housing and repurpose offices that have sat empty since much of the city’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Carlotta

Carlotta is a sweet, medium-sized girl who would likely do best in a home with adults or even adults/older children (13 and up!). She is currently being treated for heartworm and would do best in a home without any other dogs so she can remain calm during her treatment period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy