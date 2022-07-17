ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

'Dog Days of Summer' benefit helps Elwood City canine officers

By Patrick Damp
 4 days ago

Dog Days of Summer Benefit held in Ellwood City 00:20

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - Saturday was the second annual "Dogs Day of Summer" benefit in Elwood City.

The day kicked off with a walk through Ewing Park which was packed with live performances, food vendors, games, and even a kid's zone.

All of the proceeds help support the Ellwood City Fire Department and local police canine officers.

