ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders Training Camp Preview: Offensive Tackles

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders are a few days away from starting training camp and many still believe the offensive line is the area of concern.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler took the offseason to improve major areas on the roster.

One of the areas he did not target as much this offseason was the offensive line, leaving many to believe it’s still the biggest concern on the offensive unit.

As for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, they’re the reason why Raider Nation should feel very optimistic about this upcoming season.

Last season, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked 40 times, 12th most-allowed sacks in the NFL last season.

While the New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was sacked 28 times, ranking 29th in the league in most sacks allowed.

The Returning Starters

Left tackle Kolton Miller has come up to become one of the best offensive tackles in the league.

He’s coming off the best season of his career where he played every possible down on offense and recorded an 85 overall PFF grade, which ranked him the fifth-best tackle in the NFL last season.

Miller struggled his rookie season, but over the years, he has developed into a reliable tackle for Carr.

The same will be expected for second-year player Alex Leatherwood, who struggled tremendously last season.

“Leatherwood allowed the most pressures of any offensive lineman in the NFL as a rookie (65) and had a 29.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. He recorded four separate games with a sub-20.0 pass-blocking grade, and even if he was seen as a reach at pick No. 17, he is now under huge pressure to show he can be a viable starting offensive lineman for a team that wants to contend in 2022,” said Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson.

As of mini camp, Leatherwood has been given an opportunity to redeem himself back at right tackle.

He will be competing against the player who replaced him a year ago, Brandon Parker, who settled down and played well towards the end of the season.

Jackson Barton spent most of the year on the practice squad. This offseason will show if he has taken the next step forward and earned a spot on the roster of the practice squad.

The “Veteran” Acquisition

Tyrone Wheatley Jr. was the lone offensive tackle signee this offseason.

He spent his rookie season on the Chicago Bears practice squad and is expected to do the same for the Raiders.

Wheatley Jr., who played tight end in college is transitioning to an offensive tackle in the NFL.

His father, Tyrone Wheatley Sr., was a leading tailback for the Raiders for six seasons and now his son will have the opportunity to play on the team his father played for.

The “Rookies”

Two rookie offensive tackles will start training camp this Monday.

Thayer Munford Jr. and Bamidele Olaseni are the added reinforcements.

Munford Jr. was added in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder lineman played some big games in college, and won multiple Big 10 titles as an Ohio State Buckeye, with an appearance in the 2021 CFB National Championship Game.

Olaseni, a undrafted free agent (UDFA) turned out to be a promising left tackle at Utah. The 26-year-old from London, England, started 11 games at left tackle last season for the Pac-12 champions and was named All-Pac-12 Second Team.

The Verdict

The Raiders may have not signed a big-name free agent this offseason to fill the right tackle position, but they did add a trio of young tackles that look to compete for a spot on the active roster.

The returning players will have to take the next step forward, because one of these young tackes can ultimately steal the show.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A Former USFL Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly kicking the tires on a USFL standout. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the "Steelers signed former USFL Birmingham Stallions DL Doug Costin to a 1-year deal." Noting, "Costin also previously played on the Jaguars and Bengals." Costin lined up in the middle of Birmingham's defense...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rams defender draws six-game suspension for PEDs

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense is off to a bumpy beginning. Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported on Monday that Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season. The suspension is reportedly due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Hosted Four Players For Tryouts/Visits

Las Vegas also hosted WR Isaiah Zuber for a visit on Tuesday and later signed him to a contract. Meeks, 25, wound up going undrafted out o Stanford back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Utah State
City
Paradise, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders Go To Familiar Pipeline Again, Sign USFL Touchdown Reception Leader

Continuing a busy offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders chose to add more depth to their wide receiver group today by signing Isaiah Zuber. He’s the current USFL touchdown reception leader who formerly played for the Houston Gamblers. As the team prepares for training camp and the upcoming Hall of Fame game, let’s take a look at the squad’s newest member.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Get A Jump On The Rest Of The NFL Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders have embodied the city they represent by spending money throughout the offseason. They gave contract extensions to Maxx Crosby (four years, $94 million), Hunter Renfrow (two years, $32 million), and Derek Carr (three years, $121.5 million). That’s not all because they signed Chandler Jones to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
RaiderMaven

Raiders TE Moore Took a Big Hit in Pittsburgh

Bob Moore was the starting tight end for the Oakland Raiders in between franchise legends Raymond Chester and Dave Casper. The 6-3, 220-pound Moore was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (No. 123 overall) of the 1971 National Football League Draft out of Stanford, after helping upset second-ranked Ohio State, 27-17, in the Rose Bowl as a senior with five receptions for 113 yards, including a great catch on 43-yarder that set up the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Reasons That 2022 Raiders Will Miss Playoffs

For the first time since 2017, the Las Vegas Raiders have lofty expectations bestowed upon them. As most fans recall, that year, the Silver and Black were expected to make a playoff run coming off an impressive campaign. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. Instead, it’s taken nearly five years to get back to a respectable place within the NFL.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RaiderMaven

Raiders Veteran RB Gives an Injury Update Ahead of Training Camp

On the start of training camp the Las Vegas Raiders received great news about one of their veteran running backs, Kenyan Drake. Drake suffered a gruesome season-ending injury last season against the Washington Football Team in Week 13, that required surgery on his right ankle. And nearly after seven months...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raider Nation#Pff
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby Talks Opening of Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.--Every year when training camp opens around the NFL, optimism is running high. That is no exception in the desert as the Las Vegas Raiders had the best off-season of any NFL franchise. Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby stepped to the microphone to discuss expectations for the Silver and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

It All Started for Raiders in Santa Cruz

The Las Vegas Raiders opened their 63rd training camp today at their home facility, the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev., with rookies reporting on July 18 and veterans two days later. The Raiders are starting training camp earlier than most NFL teams because they will be playing their...
HENDERSON, NV
RaiderMaven

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: LBs, No.4

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. That will involve going against some of the most skilled linebackers in the league, ones equally adept at stopping...
PARADISE, NV
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy