Hale 2022 Graduation

William “Bill” Nagy, age 75, passed away at his home on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born on March 16, 1947, to the late Frank and Jean (McCloy) Nagy in Fairgrove, Michigan. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Akron-Fairgrove High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969 as a mechanic for the electronics on planes. After his service in the US Navy, he worked for General Motors from 1970 until his retirement in 1995. Bill met and married the love of his life Joy Ellison on September 1, 1972. Together they shared love and laughter for almost 50 years. Bill enjoyed golf, watching sports, was a great cook, loved fishing, could fix anything, loved reading, and classic cars.
