ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bryan Cranston gets hit by ‘In the Heights’ star’s ball during batting practice for celebrity softball game

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Bryan Cranston took a softball to the shoulder during batting practice for the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium Saturday evening. The “Breaking Bad” star went down on his knees for a minute after being hit by “In the Heights” actor Anthony...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Amps Up Dramatic High-Slit Dress With Glitzy Sandals at ESPYS Awards 2022 With Steph Curry

Click here to read the full article. Stephen Curry made the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS Awards a true family affair with his wife, Ayesha. While arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the basketball star was dressed in dapper style in a sharp black suit, layered over a white turtleneck sweater. Completing his ensemble was a set of black patent leather boots, featuring thick ridged soles and rounded toes for added edge. Curry’s outfit was complete with an equally classic black and silver watch. Meanwhile, Ayesha made a dramatic statement, posing alongside Curry — and by herself — in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Debuts First Trailer, Welcomes Sarah Michelle Gellar at Comic-Con Panel

Teen Wolf: The Movie reunited the MTV series’ leads for a panel at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where the first trailer was screened for the upcoming Paramount+ film, and the event ended with a surprise visit from Sarah Michelle Gellar. The action-packed footage featured familiar favorites Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) in dire straits. The moment from the trailer that got the biggest cheer in Hall H was the final moment, in which Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) is back after exiting as a series regular in season three.More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Michelle Gellar to Star in...
MOVIES
UPI News

Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Wolf Pack' series

July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of its upcoming series Wolf Pack. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con. The series was announced in September, from Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis. Gellar joins previously announced cast members Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' From Disney Branded Television, Adds Stellar Guest and Recurring Voice Cast

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- A multitalented lineup of guests and recurring stars are lending their voices to “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” the highly anticipated series from Disney Branded Television, which centers on 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. Slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+, the stellar guest cast includes Alison Brie (“GLOW”), Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”), Daveed Diggs (Broadway’s “Hamilton”), Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (“Power Book II: Ghost”), Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Wesley Snipes (“Blade” trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (“The Mandalorian”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”), Indya Moore (“Pose”) and Craig Robinson (“The Office”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005135/en/ San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Artwork (Graphic: Disney Branded Television)
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Oksana Masters Glows in Embellished Nike Sneakers & Halter Dress at ESPY Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. An elegant black dress is a closet staple that never goes out of style, as shown on Wednesday in Los Angeles by Oksana Masters on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPY Awards. The Paralympic athlete went for a sleek black halter dress that contrasted some of the other guests’ choices. The dress had a simple silhouette that had added edge with accents of fringe under the bustline. To bring more subtle additions to the dress, the athlete wore a quaint silver necklace with a pendant. She accessorized with a silver bangle and a black...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy