Glen Davis wrestled Shaquille O'Neal during first meeting

The retired former Boston Celtics big man Davis was interviewed this week by VladTV. In the interview, Davis shared a wild story about a time back when he was still at LSU that he wrestled Shaquille O’Neal. The legendary O’Neal, himself a former LSU star, had met Davis at a scholarship dinner. “I was infatuated with Shaq at the time,” said Davis. “I feel like I was a Shaq minion. I ended up knowing him because I’m an athlete at LSU … I got a chance to meet the director over there with the scholarships … one of his advisors and went to dinner at [the advisor’s] house eating spaghetti. And Shaq comes out of nowhere and was like, ‘Let’s go outside.’

Deandre Ayton has shot at least 60% from the field while attempting 10+ shots per game in each of the last 2 seasons.

Prior to Ayton, the last player to do that in consecutive seasons was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004-05 and 2005-06. – 3:23 PM

RE: Ayton: #1 picks who bounced after Year 4 or sooner, last 30 years

– Shaquille O’Neal (1992)

– Chris Webber (1993)

– Joe Smith (1995)

– Elton Brand (1999)

– Kenyon Martin (2000)

– Kwame Brown (2001)

– Anthony Bennett (2013)

– Andrew Wiggins (2014)

– Markelle Fultz (2017) – 3:19 PM

“[Shaq was] like, ‘Aight, let’s get down [and wrestle],” Davis continued. “So you know how you wrestle, you get into position. So I’m in the position, and I’m grabbing, holding him. Next thing you know, I slam[med] him down like a wrestler. He was like, ‘Got damn. You’re a big a– kid!’” So that’s how me and his relationship really started.” -via Larry Brown Sports / July 17, 2022

Jake Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter, is targeting Glen “Big Baby” Davis for a fight on his next boxing card in August, sources confirmed Thursday to ESPN. Davis, 36, played in the NBA for nine seasons, most recently in 2014-15 with the LA Clippers. He weighs over 300 pounds, and Paul’s team with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is currently in search of an opponent for him, sources said. -via ESPN / May 27, 2022

Shams Charania: Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 26, 2022

Shaq and Luka Doncic having a blast showing off their moves on a DJ booth 😂 🕺 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 15, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. He is a Hall of Fame basketball player who is considered one of the best centers of all-time. Additionally, Shaq is a basketball analyst, rapper, and actor. And now O’Neal is opening chicken restaurants in Texas, per the Dallas Morning News. According to the article, Shaq is expected to open around 56 Big Chicken restaurants in North Texas. CEO Josh Halpern commented on the plan for the Big Chicken restaurants moving forward. -via Clutch Points / July 13, 2022