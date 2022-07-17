ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Davis wrestled Shaquille O'Neal during first meeting

The retired former Boston Celtics big man Davis was interviewed this week by VladTV. In the interview, Davis shared a wild story about a time back when he was still at LSU that he wrestled Shaquille O’Neal. The legendary O’Neal, himself a former LSU star, had met Davis at a scholarship dinner. “I was infatuated with Shaq at the time,” said Davis. “I feel like I was a Shaq minion. I ended up knowing him because I’m an athlete at LSU … I got a chance to meet the director over there with the scholarships … one of his advisors and went to dinner at [the advisor’s] house eating spaghetti. And Shaq comes out of nowhere and was like, ‘Let’s go outside.’

“[Shaq was] like, ‘Aight, let’s get down [and wrestle],” Davis continued. “So you know how you wrestle, you get into position. So I’m in the position, and I’m grabbing, holding him. Next thing you know, I slam[med] him down like a wrestler. He was like, ‘Got damn. You’re a big a– kid!’” So that’s how me and his relationship really started.” -via Larry Brown Sports / July 17, 2022

Jake Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter, is targeting Glen “Big Baby” Davis for a fight on his next boxing card in August, sources confirmed Thursday to ESPN. Davis, 36, played in the NBA for nine seasons, most recently in 2014-15 with the LA Clippers. He weighs over 300 pounds, and Paul’s team with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is currently in search of an opponent for him, sources said. -via ESPN / May 27, 2022

Shams Charania: Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 26, 2022

