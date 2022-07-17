ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Perfect Fantasy Football Draft Strategy (2022)

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Jeff Wilson to operate as 49ers' primary backup

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

AFC North prediction, odds: All four teams have merit

As we wait for training camp to begin in the NFL, we're taking a look around the league the next two weeks to see how divisional odds shake out, along with the futures bets we like the most. [Previous Editions: NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, Early Pick (2022)

It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently got confirmation from Rob Gronkowski that even Tom Brady himself could not pull him out of retirement this time. That left the Bucs scrambling for a replacement. Yes, they still have Cameron Brate on their roster. But he is primarily a blocker and a red zone threat. Late Wednesday night, it […] The post Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL alternate uniforms: Giants, Pats, Panthers, more

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field. That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
NFL
fantasypros.com

3 Tight End Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. For us, we’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s take a look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Overvalued Rookie Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at rookie running backs Pat Fitzmaurice feels are overvalued in 2022 redraft fantasy football leagues. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Overvalued Rookies to Avoid. James Cook (RB – BUF) Everyone seems to love Buffalo as a landing...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL playoff predictions: Packers in, Cowboys out, Cowherd says

Which teams will crack the 2022 NFL playoff bracket?. The 2022 season is fast approaching, with training camp already underway for some teams. As is tradition, Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how the regular season will shake out on "The Herd." Here's how it all turned out, division by...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo officially given permission to seek trade

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have officially granted QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his agents permission to seek a trade after returning to practices. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports from yesterday stated that Garoppolo had returned to practice and was targeting mid-August as a return...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s expected suspension length, revealed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still in the middle of a serious situation. While he has already been cleared of criminal charges stemming from multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault plus an attempted assault count, there remains the possibility of a suspension from the NFL. And given the gravity of the issues Watson is dealing with, it’s likely that any suspension or penalty that the NFL would mete might likely be significant in nature.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Rich Eisen News

There's been quite a bit of broadcaster movement this offseason, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving Fox Sports for ESPN, Al Michaels joining Amazon Prime and Kirk Herbstreit adding an NFL gig, among other things. While all of those moves were varying degrees of surprises, the following news would...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Rams defender draws six-game suspension for PEDs

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense is off to a bumpy beginning. Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported on Monday that Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season. The suspension is reportedly due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo progressing well, targeting mid-August

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been throwing for weeks and is currently working on not just throwing deep but doing so multiple times. The target date is mid-August for a full clearance. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rapoport said that Garoppolo is working toward returning to the...
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 Fantasy Football: RB Sleepers

I know I know. Melvin Gordon is not someone that excites us at this point in his career. He’s 29 years old and the Broncos just drafted Javonte Williams in the 2nd round last year. Why is Gordon a sleeper? Well, Gordon is still a very solid running back. Gordon Re-upped with the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal which show’s he believes in his talent still and is going to want to prove it. Javonte Williams is great and I believe he is the better RB at this point in Gordon’s career. But, it wouldn’t shock me if Gordon handles goal-line work and splits carries with Javonte. The offense was also not good these past 2 years. Insert Russell Wilson and this offense looks a whole lot better. I expect the Broncos to score much more and have a better overall offense. This means more opportunity for both RB’s. The issue with Javonte Williams is that his ADP is in the 2nd round. Where as Gordon’s ADP is at the start of the 7th. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up with similar stats and you are able to get Gordon five rounds later. While he may not provide the same flash he used to, Gordon will still be productive. He should be able to post solid RB2/RB3 numbers this season and be a valuable sleeper.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Darren Waller seeking new contract

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with two years left on his current deal. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Everyone got paid in Vegas during the 2022 NFL offseason — QB Derek Carr, WRs Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams and edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. That list leaves out Waller who has ascended since first signing his deal that pays him up to about 14 million over the next two years, a bargain for a player generally considered a top-five tight end. According to Spotrac, Waller's current calculated market value is around $15.5 million per year. He made an appearance at training camp, showing he isn't threatening a holdout at this point, and the two parties are continuing to work on a deal, according to Rapoport. In a suddenly loaded Las Vegas offense, Waller is currently going on average at TE5 in PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros, a mark he has cleared twice in the last three years.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO

