GREENVILLE — About two weeks had passed since Ayers Leather Shop moved from one side of West North Street to the other. On an early afternoon in July, Deb Ayers Agnew, the second generation owner of the 72-year-old leather goods and repair shop, chatted about the history of the downtown Greenville business over a round table covered with papers and magnifying glasses in the center of the new store.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO