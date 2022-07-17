ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

35 of the Best Things to Do in Asheville

By The Discoveries Of
thediscoveriesof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what to do in Asheville, NC? Well, look no further – Asheville is bursting at the seams with highlights, attractions, and charm. I’ve long known that Asheville is a little gem of a city in North Carolina, but plenty of people pass over this unassuming city without a second...

www.thediscoveriesof.com

Comments / 3

 

Smoky Mountain News

Five Female Owned and Operated Businesses in Asheville, N.C.

Women of all ages are opening and expanding small, medium and large businesses throughout Western North Carolina. Asheville, alone, is home to numerous successful female-owned businesses. While there are many on the list, the five highlighted in today’s Rumble are some of my personal favorites. C&Co. Handcrafted Skincare: I’m...
ASHEVILLE, NC
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Breweries galore, award-winning chefs pushing culinary boundaries, and the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains are all part of Asheville, NC’s magic. Asheville – which has a community-wide love for the arts plus a walkable downtown with shops, galleries and good eats – ranks among one of the best places to live in the U.S. because of its coveted mountain town amenities. It’s no wonder this vibrant city of 94,000 (plus lots of dogs!) has a knack for converting tourists to residents.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

11 Stops for Amazing Pizza in Asheville, North Carolina

The New York Times blew into Asheville in 2016 and threw down a pretty cutting insult to the city. The mountain town is known for many things, reporter Jane Black wrote, before adding: “Pizza, though, is not one of them.” Since then, things have decidedly changed. Good pizza can now be found all around town, from a fancy downtown cocktail bar to a food truck that pops up randomly at breweries. Based on these 11 pizzaiolos, it’s time to add Italian pie to the list of things Asheville does well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Folkmoot’s Summerfest returns to Waynesville

When Dr. Clinton Border traveled with a local square dance team to a folk festival in Sidmouth, England, in 1973, inspiration hit. The Waynesville surgeon became determined to bring an international folk festival to the isolated mountains of Western North Carolina, an area rich in heritage but lacking in diversity.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg emergency animal clinic to close

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg emergency animal clinic is closing its doors. CARE Animal Regional Emergency Clinic of Spartanburg, located on South Blackstock Road, will close July 23. The company which owns the hospital, Thrive Pet Healthcare, provided the following statement to 7News: “CARE of Spartanburg will be permanently closed as of July 23 […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
ncsu.edu

Cucurbit Downy Mildew Found in Haywood County–July 18, 2022

Cucumber downy mildew (CDM) has been confirmed on cucumber plant samples from a homeowner garden in Haywood County, NC. Leaves showed symptoms typical of CDM: angular, chlorotic or yellow lesions on the upper surface of the leaves with gray to black spores on the underside of the leaf. Update (7-19-22):...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Opponents: Duke substation would take out one of downtown's last urban forest canopies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to stop Duke Energy from building a substation along Rankin Avenue in downtown Asheville. Opponents, comprised of business and property owners along Rankin and Lexington avenues, said the project would be an eyesore and would clear out a canopy of trees that comprises an 11,000-square-foot buffer between the area's two parking lots.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man wanted in deadly Asheville shooting arrested in Charlotte

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with an Asheville shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested. 20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet was arrested around noon Monday in Charlotte. Nesanet was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is facing charges of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Garbage haulers vs. transfer station: Buncombe County has a trash survey

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking residents why many are driving their trash to the local transfer station instead of using contracted county companies. The Hominy Creek Station off Brevard Road is now seeing up to 500 people a day. Residents pay $2 a bag to dump their trash. Because of increasing numbers, the county is asking users to fill out an online questionnaire.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Suspect in fatal Asheville shooting caught

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The man wanted for murder and attempted murder in a Friday night shooting in Asheville was taken into custody Monday. Menelik Tefari Nesanet, 20, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals – Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force in Charlotte about noon Tuesday. Nesanet was transported to the Asheville Police Department, where he was served warrants upon booking at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Monday afternoon. His bond is pending.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Bear sightings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said there have been bear sightings in Spartanburg Saturday. According to the police department, the sightings were near the Duncan Park area and Union Street. Officers said if you see a bear, do not approach it and call 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of a firefighter who was crushed by a tree while visiting Biltmore Estates last month has filed a lawsuit, accusing Biltmore of gross negligence. Casey Skudin, a 16-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, died on June 17 when a tree...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Councilwoman’s Post Receives Backlash from Citizens

Weaverville – Several citizens have responded to, both by email and Facebook posts, Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood’s Facebook post about the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Tribune reported the post on its front page (June 30th, 2022). Weaverville Town Councilwoman Michele Wood posted on...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Suspect in homicide investigation arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in a late May homicide investigation was arrested Tuesday in Asheville. We previously reported that Aric Rashad Harper was wanted for aid and abet first-degree murder for his involvement in the killing of 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr. The Asheville Police Department said Harper was apprehended around noon […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Farmers markets are becoming more and more colorful each week! This week, plums made their way to market, as well as the very first harvests of corn and peppers. Find plums from Smallholding Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market, as well as Creasman Farms, which is selling at West Asheville Tailgate Market and Asheville City Market. Lee’s One Fortune Farm brought both sweet corn and baby corn to Asheville City, Black Mountain, West Asheville, River Arts District, East Asheville markets. While they are sold out of baby corn after its success among shoppers, they should have more in another few weeks. But there will be plenty of sweet corn for the rest of the summer! Velvet Morning Farms had purple bell peppers as well as shishito peppers (which can be mild or spicy) at Asheville City Market. Full Sun Farm, at River Arts District and North Asheville markets, has jalapeño peppers. Southside Community Farmers Market has its monthly market date this Sunday, and you can find Tierra Fértil Coop and The AppaLatin Farmstead there with peppers as well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Transylvania County Narcotics Task Force arrested 20 people following a year-long drug investigation. They worked along side the DEA and Homeland Security. Nearly $20,000 in cash was seized along with 17 weapons. They also found several pounds of drugs including meth, cocaine, heroin and...
ASHEVILLE, NC

