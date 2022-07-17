ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Its better than Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Purdue, Indiana, & Minny at the very least. (m)

theozone.net
 4 days ago

[In reply to "UCLA is a competitive game? *" by Et...

forums.theozone.net

mikefarrellsports.com

Fact or Fiction: USC, Big 12-Pac 12 Issues, Texas & Oklahoma

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. I saw that USC was the most popular pick in Vegas to win it all and the odds fell to 25-1 and I wondered to myself — do people have money to flush? USC will be improved under Lincoln Riley we all know this. But are people forgetting this is a 4-8 football team from last season? And that an undefeated season is likely needed to even make the playoff as a Pac-12 team? Everything would have to go perfectly for USC to get there and even then they’d be hammered by Alabama or Ohio State. This is a bad, bad bet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC 2022 Season: Three Things To Watch

USC football kicks off their 2022 season on September 3 against Rice. Year one of the Lincoln Riley era will be heavily scrutinized through the season, but the former Oklahoma mastermind has made all the right decisions months into his tenure. Here are three things to look out for during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin comments on USC's move from Pac-12 to Big Ten

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin kickstarted his coaching career with the USC Trojans, coaching there as an assistant from 2001-2006 before becoming head coach of the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Volunteers. He also was the head coach of the Trojans for three and a half seasons from 2010-13, going 28-15. Amid recent news of USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, Kiffin commented on the decision during Monday’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show from SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
OXFORD, MS
Sports Business Journal

UCLA's Big Ten move believed to have positive impact for Rose Bowl

UCLA’s decision to bolt for the Big Ten may also “shock some life into a debt-burdened Rose Bowl stadium,” once thousands of fans from states like Ohio, Nebraska and Michigan “find their way to the sunny shores of Southern California for gameday Saturdays,” according to Brennon Dixson of the PASADENA STAR-NEWS. Thirty-year agreements with UCLA and the Tournament of Roses were recently signed to “help the venue maintain relevance" in Southern California’s increasingly crowded marketplace of venues. According to financial records, the Rose Bowl -- which is owned by the city of Pasadena -- is “having trouble self-sustaining itself monetarily” after nearly $200 million in stadium renovations. The pandemic has “exacerbated the problem.” To address the debt, the city “previously made $11.5 million in debt service payments” and the RBOC “plans to pay $12.3 million this year in net debt service.” This “prompted worry about long-term pressure on the city’s budget reserves.” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and his peers in the city "believe everybody in the local area will benefit" once fans from Big 10 schools "leave their snow-filled driveways to enjoy Southern California on Saturdays in the fall and winter" (PASADENA STAR-NEWS, 7/19).
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

5-star QB and Tennessee commit Nicholaus Iamaleava is back at Warren High School

Five-star quarterback and Tennessee commit Nicholaus Iamaleava has checked out of Long Beach Poly (Calif.) and will play his final season back at Downey (Calif) Warren. Iamaleava started out at Poly as a freshman before transferring in to Warren prior to his sophomore year. He played his last two years at Warren but enrolled at Poly in March and planned to play his final season for the Jackrabbits.
TENNESSEE STATE
theozone.net

They've always had those things - not so different than USC in that regard.

[In reply to "With Cristobal there they will have strong coaching to get them to the league, plus the weather, women and nightlife." by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 09:34:15 07/19/22]. It takes a really good coach to turn those potential advantages into advantages and not distractions. Pete Carroll handled...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

UCLA Recruits In Updated 2023 Top247

On Monday, the updated Top 247 for the 2023 class was released. There are a handful of UCLA recruits in it, but since UCLA has only offered a small smattering of recruits in the class, there aren’t many Bruin targets listed. First, here is a look at the players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Column: Three woman candidates are out to change the course of this state

The last few years have brought many challenges for Americans and especially California residents. From the COVID lockdowns and the resulting destruction of small businesses and mandatory masking and vaccines to the very serious levels of inflation not seen since the 1970s, including skyrocketing fuel costs and increasing crime rates and homelessness.  Californians have had […] The post Column: Three woman candidates are out to change the course of this state appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

People throw punches, swing crutches during brawl in Santee Alley

There were fists flying, hair being yanked and crutches swinging when a brawl broke out in the Fashion District's Santee Alley over the weekend."Yeah it was pretty bad honestly," said Santee Alley worker Citalay.Citalay did not want to share her last name but had a front-row seat to the melee from her shop when the chaos erupted over the weekend. She watched in stunned disbelief as screaming and swearing filled the alley famous for knock-off purses and pseudo- designer clothing. "That's when I started recording because I was really confused," she said. Several workers said the brawl began with a store clerk...
SANTEE, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA County Feels Blowback on Statement by Docs Refuting Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations

It appears there must have been some significant blowback against Los Angeles County over the information provided by the two surprisingly forthright LA County+USC physicians on Sunday, as the Globe reported Monday in LA County Chief Medical Officer Rejects COVID-19 ‘Media Hype’. We reported that the two LA doctors rejected Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer’s statements about another wave of COVID-19 hitting the region as “media hype.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

With Covid Cases Rising, LA Is Poised to Reinstitute Indoor Mask Mandates—Including at Restaurants

Los Angelenos have been enjoying a return to indoor dining for some time now—but according to reports in the Los Angeles Times, new restrictions might be on the way. As you’re probably aware, transmission of the coronavirus is on the rise again (the new BA.5 variant is highly infectious, fueling the current wave), and if that trend continues, the new mask mandate will go into effect on July 29, including in restaurants and bars. Since last Thursday, Los Angeles County has been categorized as having “high community level” spread, which means that both transmission of the virus is high and hospitals are being affected. The CDC recommends that once a place reaches that level of spread, universal indoor public masking should occur.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

LoanDepot Plans Big Workforce Cuts

Foothill Ranch-based loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI), the nation’s seventh largest mortgage originator, last week announced plans to cut its workforce in about half from where it stood in late 2021. Its employee count, which was already reduced from 11,300 in December to 8,500 as of June 30, will be...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Heaven.' Yelp's Top 50 Places to Eat in the San Gabriel Valley

Yelp released its list of the top 50 places to eat in the San Gabriel Valley, with Ethiopian fare, pastrami, chicken and waffles, and decorative looking seafood. The top 50 spots offer authentic and flavorful foods, Yelpers say, including a Glendora cheesesteak spot that one reviewer called "heaven." Are you...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

