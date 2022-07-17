Its better than Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Purdue, Indiana, & Minny at the very least. (m)

UCLA’s decision to bolt for the Big Ten may also “shock some life into a debt-burdened Rose Bowl stadium,” once thousands of fans from states like Ohio, Nebraska and Michigan “find their way to the sunny shores of Southern California for gameday Saturdays,” according to Brennon Dixson of the PASADENA STAR-NEWS. Thirty-year agreements with UCLA and the Tournament of Roses were recently signed to “help the venue maintain relevance" in Southern California’s increasingly crowded marketplace of venues. According to financial records, the Rose Bowl -- which is owned by the city of Pasadena -- is “having trouble self-sustaining itself monetarily” after nearly $200 million in stadium renovations. The pandemic has “exacerbated the problem.” To address the debt, the city “previously made $11.5 million in debt service payments” and the RBOC “plans to pay $12.3 million this year in net debt service.” This “prompted worry about long-term pressure on the city’s budget reserves.” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and his peers in the city "believe everybody in the local area will benefit" once fans from Big 10 schools "leave their snow-filled driveways to enjoy Southern California on Saturdays in the fall and winter" (PASADENA STAR-NEWS, 7/19).

