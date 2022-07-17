The Open 2022 prize money: How much will players earn at St Andrews?

The 150th Open Championship will feature a record prize fund at St Andrews this week.

The total purse has increased by 22% to over £11.6m while the winner of the Claret Jug will claim a tournament record £2.1m. That figure also represents a significant increase with Collin Morikawa taking home £1.6m for his victory last year.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.

“We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.” Here is everything you need to know:

Prize money breakdown

Placing Prize money 1st £2.1million 2nd £1.2million 3rd £773,000 4th £602,000 5th £482,000 6th £419,800 7th £360,700 8th £304,200 9th £266,800 10th £241,000

Outside the top 10, the prize money continues to decrease incrementally until it reaches the cut mark, with the lowest player into the weekend set to claim £26,750. Players who miss the cut will still be in line to receive a cheque depending on their performance on Thursday and Friday.

When and where is The Open 2022?

The 150th edition of The Open starts on 14 July with the fourth and final round on 17 July at the Old Course, St Andrews.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch the 150th Open live on Sky Sports, while Independent Sport will bring you a daily live blog, reaction and analysis throughout the week.