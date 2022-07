UPDATE 7/18/2022: WE ARE REOPENING TOMORROW, TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022!!! In order to thank our customers for their continued understanding and patience during this unexpected closure, we have added a bonus event and day for our Town and County Only guests as well as some temporary extended operational hours. Thank you to the Chesapeake Beach Water Park and Chesapeake Beach Public Works staff for executing an alternate plan to ensure the Park could open without further delay.

