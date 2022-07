KINGSPORT — It's the public service opportunity I've trained for my whole life. I was a "celebrity" judge Wednesday at Bank of Tennessee's Taste of Fun Fest. Eighteen "tastes" in two hours and two minutes. At least that was the starting schedule. As predicted by organizers, however, we did fall behind. The event began at 5 p.m. It was well after 7:30 p.m. by the time we walked the Taste, handing out awards in the form of placards declaring "Best Main Entree," "Best Hand Snack," "Judges Choice," and so on.

