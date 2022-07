SAN DIMAS – More than 10 people were involved in a brawl Sunday that left at least one injured and charges are likely, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s lieutenant said. The fight erupted around 6:30 p.m. at the swim beach area of Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, 120 Via Verde Park Rd, July 17. “It was determined that it was a mutual combat situation where nobody wanted anything done. They just wanted to get out of there,” according to Lt. Louis Vigil of the Sheriff’s Park Bureau.

SAN DIMAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO