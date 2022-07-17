ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, MT

Two children among dead in highway pileup

By STEFANIE DAZIO and SALLY HO Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup, after a Friday evening dust storm, caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western US. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other...

www.avpress.com

