Crews gain on Yosemite park wildfire

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. For the Excessive Heat Warning, temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 102 to 108 degrees with temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley of 97 to 102 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 100 to 106 degrees and the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley of 95 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills, and the Kern River Valley * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

