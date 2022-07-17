ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Crews gain on Yosemite park wildfire

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — Containment grew overnight on a fire burning for more than a week in Yosemite National Park and residents of the community of Wawona can return to their homes starting, today, park officials said, Saturday. The Washburn fire was 37% contained, up...

FOX26

PG&E to shut power off amid triple digit heat impacting about 500 in Yosemite Lakes Park

Madera County, CALIF. — As the valley braces for another week of triple digit heat, those living in the Yosemite Lakes Park community will have to do so without power. PG&E announcing it will shut power off for two days beginning on July 27 through July 28. The "planned electric service interruption" will affect about 500 living within the unincorporated community in Madera County. Temperatures expected to reach into the triple digits on the days of the planned power outage.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Hundreds Without Power in Fresno, Including Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Power is out in the area of Belmont Ave. and Highway 99 in Fresno Tuesday afternoon. Pacific Gas & Electric says a power line broke in the area, causing an outage affecting 599 customers, including the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. PG&E expected to have the repair...
FRESNO, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. For the Excessive Heat Warning, temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 102 to 108 degrees with temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley of 97 to 102 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 100 to 106 degrees and the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley of 95 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills, and the Kern River Valley * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Family stranded on reservoir rescued by deputies and sheer luck

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A family of 8 spent the night stranded on the Courtright Reservoir, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says. The Sheriff’s Office explained, the family took the boat onto the reservoir Sunday but got out to have dinner at their camping spot. As they were eating, they noticed changing water levels had brought their boat to the shore, where it got stuck.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Fiery Car Collision on Highway 41 [Fresno, CA]

Multi-Car Accident near O Street Left One Fatality. The accident happened on July 4th, at around 3:00 p.m., on Highway 41, near O Street. According to reports, a man was driving his truck down the highway at a high rate of speed when he veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a SUV in front of him. The truck hit the back of the SUV before rolling down a dirt embankment into a palm tree. There, the truck erupted into flames and ignited a vegetation fire.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Valley’s ‘Amusement Park’ Bullet Train Given a Reprieve

In 2019, just weeks after being inaugurated as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom issued what many took as a death knell for the state’s troubled bullet train project. “But let’s be real,” Newsom told legislators in his first State of the State address. “The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rtands.com

Watch: Summer construction update on high-speed rail project in Calif.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority Summer 2022 Construction Update highlights continued progress being made on the nation’s first high-speed rail project. Highlights include progress across all high-speed rail construction packages including updates on several structures including the Avenue 15½ Grade Separation in Madera County, the Hanford Viaduct in Kings County, and the Merced Avenue Grade Separation in Kern County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX26

Body found in canal west of Fresno

A body was discovered in a canal west of Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was spotted around 8:00 a.m. by workers clearing trash from a gate in the canal near W. Barstow and N Westlawn Avenues. Fresno County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and they called for divers...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Car flipped after crash on Highway 41, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A car flipped on its roof after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in central Fresno. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Highway 41 and McKinley Avenue. CHP says a truck rear-ended a sedan causing it to flip over. The driver of the car reported minor injuries, CHP says.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What is the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents visited the annual Farmer’s Market in Clovis on Friday despite the triple-digit temperatures.   “You just feel this need to want to stay indoors,” said Daniel Velasquez.  Velasquez use to live in Fresno but moved to the Bay Area several years ago and said the Fresno heat was not something […]
YourCentralValley.com

Security footage shows Fresno pizza store burglary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers are looking for a man they say broke into a city pizza store early Monday morning and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance footage shows the suspect broke in through the front of the 99 Craft Pizza on Palm and Nees avenues. The video shows the person […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Farmers who helped sink Friant-Kern Canal reject fee to pay for fix

Farmers in southern Tulare County on June 30 soundly rejected a proposed land fee that would have helped pay a lump sum settlement of $125 million toward fixing the Friant-Kern Canal, which has sunk because of excessive groundwater pumping. The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency agreed in 2020 to pay...
FRIANT, CA
Madera Tribune

Yosemite opens new cinematic experience for visitors

OAKHURST — Yosemite Cinema, an independent movie theater, today announced the grand opening of a Positron XR Cinema, a state-of-the-art virtual reality theater equipped with 16 motion pods designed to give audiences premium cinematic VR experiences. The marquee VR film, Experience Yosemite, is a 15-minute cinematic immersive journey through...
MADERA, CA
FOX26

Are mask mandates coming back to schools?

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Are mask mandates coming back to schools?. The San Diego Unified School District has now reinstated indoor masking requirements for kids in Summer School and anyone working in District offices. The District warned it would do that if the area entered a high level...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

