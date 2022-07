PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort played host to a free concert by the band Aiko on July 21. The band drew a lively crowd of all ages from the community. The show was part of the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series event sponsored by Mountain Town Music. Aiko formed in 1984, with new members joining throughout the years. The current lineup consists of Ben Anderson (bass/vocals), Steve Ballenger (lead guitar/vocals), Ross Mason (drums), Lance Deal (drums), Steve Krafft (lead guitar/vocals), Scott Fernandez (keyboard), Jessie Krafft (vocals), and Michelle Yahn (vocals).

