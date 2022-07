British paedophiles have been travelling to Poland claiming they are providing “humanitarian assistance” to refugees fleeing Ukraine, who include thousands of unaccompanied children.The National Crime Agency (NCA) said 10 known sex offenders travelled to the country in the six weeks following the Russian invasion.All 10 men were asked to leave Poland following an interview with immigration officers and law enforcement, and British authorities are working to deter others from travelling.“For us, it’s about making partners aware that these convicted child sex offenders are on their turf, for obvious reasons,” an NCA spokesperson said.“There are at least 5,000 unaccompanied children who...

IMMIGRATION ・ 38 MINUTES AGO