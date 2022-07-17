Weather Now: Sunny & Humid, Spotty Showers Today; Rainy Start to Week

Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our Sunday with some clouds hanging out overhead as well as some patchy fog. All the fog and clouds will clear out through the second half of the morning making way for a hot, humid, and sunny end to your weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine with warm temperatures and moderate humidity later this afternoon. There could be a spot shower or two in the afternoon as well, very similar to what we saw yesterday afternoon.

Temperatures should hit the mid-80s inland, upper 70s to around 80 at the beaches.

We’ll dry out during the evening followed by increasing cloud coverage throughout the night. Those clouds will stick around and continue to build throughout the day Monday. We’re also tracking the chance for multiple rounds of rain throughout the day Monday.

The heaviest most widespread rain is expected in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Later this week we are tracking drier and hotter conditions with highs near 90.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.