ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Sunny & Humid, Spotty Showers Today; Rainy Start to Week

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bka23_0gidBY0B00

Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our Sunday with some clouds hanging out overhead as well as some patchy fog. All the fog and clouds will clear out through the second half of the morning making way for a hot, humid, and sunny end to your weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0gidBY0B00

Expect lots of sunshine with warm temperatures and moderate humidity later this afternoon. There could be a spot shower or two in the afternoon as well, very similar to what we saw yesterday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzQ8s_0gidBY0B00

Temperatures should hit the mid-80s inland, upper 70s to around 80 at the beaches.

We’ll dry out during the evening followed by increasing cloud coverage throughout the night. Those clouds will stick around and continue to build throughout the day Monday. We’re also tracking the chance for multiple rounds of rain throughout the day Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgQhK_0gidBY0B00

The heaviest most widespread rain is expected in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Later this week we are tracking drier and hotter conditions with highs near 90.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Humid#Rainy Start#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

10 arrested, 15 kilos of fentanyl seized in bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Barricades up at Warwick clam shack after deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified an 83-year-old Warwick woman as the driver in a deadly car crash at Tommy’s Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. A car slammed through multiple picnic tables at the outdoor eatery, killing 66-year-old Susan Hjerpe and injuring Hjerpe’s husband, according to police.
WARWICK, RI
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy