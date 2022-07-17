ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

All Salina USD 305 staff to receive raises for 2022-2023 school year

 4 days ago
After an agreement was reached last month between Unified School District 305 and NEA-Salina for the 2022 and 2023 school year, the district's board of education approved changes that will see all staff receiving raises.

The approved changes by the board include a roughly 1.7% increase to the base salary of teachers, now called professional employees under the agreement, along with step movement as allowed under the salary schedules, with the average increase for all staff projected to be 3.1% for the school year.

Before the vote approving the issue on Tuesday, board member Mark Bandré thanked those on the board and the representatives of NEA-Salina, the bargaining unit for USD 305 teachers for the work done during the negotiations.

"It was a great job pulling this together," Bandré said. "It's nice to see such collegiality and teamwork in the district."

The board approved increases to not only teachers but for all staff, including classified staff like administrative office personnel, education officer personnel, maintenance and operations and food service employees, as well as administrators, including the superintendent, all at the 1.7% level.

During the meeting, Board President Ann ZImmerman asked where the 1.7% number comes from, as it was referred to as comparable to the teachers' increase. Eryn Wright, the executive director of human resources for the district, said the increase in the base salary of teachers, which went from $41,300 to $42,000, is roughly 1.7%.

All three actions which increased the pay of USD 305 employees were passed by the board unanimously. After the approval of the board, NEA-Salina will need to approve the agreement for teachers before it is official. Wright said she believes NEA-Salina will vote on that in a couple of weeks.

