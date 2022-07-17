ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This could get really interesting | Barnes

By Steve Barnes
 4 days ago
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is in New Hampshire, helping dedicate some kind of firearms thing in the state that holds the nation’s first presidential primary.

Sen. Tom Cotton is in Iowa for the seventh time in less than two years, shaking hands and the money tree in the state that is the first to select delegates to the presidential nominating conventions.

Two Arkansans, self-identified Republicans, both running for president. The governor openly discusses his desire for the job. The senator stops just short of saying as much while doing everything a presidential candidate can be expected to do. Hutchinson is a fixture on the Sunday morning public affairs programs, owing in part to his chairmanship of the National Governors Association – but in even greater measure to his disavowal of one Donald J. Trump. Having announced in a nominating speech to the 2016 GOP national convention that “the time is now” for a Trump-Pence administration, Hutchinson steadily downgraded that administration’s performance during its four years. There was early disapproval of Trump’s bungling of tariffs and trade, and his antagonizing of Mexico, Canada and China, Arkansas’ principal commercial partners. Then came COVID-19, and the frustrating months of dealing with not only the torturous logistics bureaucracy created by Trump and his son-in-law, but the public confusion fed by the president’s coronavirus commentaries.

And then Jan. 6, to include the weeks preceding, when the appalling attempt by Trump and his allies to subvert the democratic process set the stage for the most shameful episode in American political history. For Hutchinson, the events surrounding the 2020 election and its aftermath, issues that persist to this day, were the final straw. No, he has told national audiences, Trump should not be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, nor should he seek the nomination; and no, “Trumpism” should not be the party’s guiding philosophy.

If the governor was officially done with Trump, Trump had been done with Hutchinson for longer than a year. By spring 2021, he had labeled the Arkansan a “loser,” the worst slur in Trump’s limited vocabulary and, almost as condemnatory, a RINO.

The formal break between the two men is all the more interesting for the likelihood that Trump’s former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is Hutchinson’s presumptive successor. She has yet to say whether she agrees that Hutchinson is a RINO. Another woman who wanted to succeed him, but was blown out of the race by Sanders, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, has avoided answering the Hutchinson-RINO question when put to her directly. The thinking is that while Hutchinson is a lame duck with fewer than six months remaining in his tenure, there’s nothing to gain (thus far) from insulting the titular head of the Arkansas Republican Party provided – far more importantly – it also allows you to stay in Trump’s good graces.

Cotton, too, has run afoul of Trump, but not to the extent that Hutchinson has. The senator got on Trump’s good side early (he, too, made a 2016 convention speech on the nominee’s behalf), melding his policy positions to the president’s – or on occasion, it has been reported, vice versa – and dismissing his over-the-top remarks with only the faintest reproof. He defended Trump with regard to the stalled Ukrainian military aid package and his bromance with Vladimir Putin. But unlike many of his congressional GOP colleagues, Cotton declined to enlist in the campaign to block certification of the 2020 presidential vote, even as he paid tribute to its intended beneficiary. Trump responded with one of his patented Twitter snarls, vowing “NEVER FORGET.”

Perhaps Trump will remember that as recently as February, Cotton resolutely avoided criticizing him for ridiculing NATO or for praising Putin’s savvy. But he might also note Cotton’s declaration that his plans won’t be captive to Trump’s. (Nor, almost certainly, will he be captive to Hutchinson’s agenda.) Cotton’s plan? He won’t decide, he says, until after this November’s midterms. In the meantime, he’s collecting as many IOUs as possible.

At age 45, Cotton is a quarter-century younger than the governor, and three decades younger than both the incumbent and immediate past presidents. So the senator has plenty of time should 2024 refuse his ambitions. His primary advantage over his Arkansas rival is not his comparative youth, but the one foot he still maintains in his party’s populist wing, its governing wing, the one Hutchinson now disdains.

Steve Barnes is the host of "Arkansas Week" on Arkansas PBS.

