Arkansas baseball in 2022 MLB Draft: Tracking every Razorbacks player selected

Arkansas baseball's 2022 season ended with the Razorbacks as one of the last three teams standing at the College World Series. A lineup full of experienced players helped Arkansas get there, and a number of those players will be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

A program record nine players from this year's team were selected. One of them, RHP Mark Adamiak, is now considered a former Razorback after announcing a transfer to Missouri. A pair of Razorback signees out of high school and two transfer commitments were also taken.

The slot values for the players drafted from last year's roster total more than $4.6 million. Here's where all eight players were selected.

'IT'S A JOKE':Why Arkansas' Dave Van Horn said MLB Draft date is bad for college baseball

TRANSFER TRACKER:Who is leaving, joining Arkansas baseball via transfer portal?

Arkansas baseball players drafted

3B Cayden Wallace

Drafted: Round 2 (49th)

Team: Kansas City Royals

Slot value: $1.58M

How he fits in the pros: Wallace was a key part of Arkansas' offense in 2022, primarily working out of the leadoff spot. He hit .298, tied for the team lead in home runs with 16 and led the Razorbacks in RBIs (60), slugging percentage (.542), doubles (20) and stolen bases (12). A former right fielder, Wallace could play in the outfield as a pro.

RHP Peyton Pallette

Drafted: Round 2 (62nd overall)

Team: Chicago White Sox

Slot value: $1.16M

How he fits in the pros: Pallette did not pitch for the Razorbacks in 2022 after suffering a UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery in January. He was poised to have a big year on the mound and was a projected as high as a top-15 pick in the draft before the injury ended his junior season before it began. He rehabbed well, however, and could work into a starting role at the pro level as his control develops in the farm system.

2B Robert Moore

Drafted: Round 2 (72nd overall)

Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Slot value: $914.9K

How he fits in the pros: Moore led the nation's best home-run hitting team in homers as a sophomore in 2021 with 16. In 2022, however, the switch-hitter hit .232 with eight homers. He remained an elite defender in the middle infield, earning a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at second base. If he can regain his strength at the plate, Moore could rise quickly.

SS Jalen Battles

Drafted: Round 5 (164th overall)

Team: Tampa Bay Rays

Slot value: $328.4K

How he fits in the pros: Battles made up half of arguably the best middle infield in Arkansas history, providing elite defense at shortstop. His defense is what makes him an appealing senior draft pick, but his bat kept him from going higher. Battles hit .289 this season with 10 home runs, but his offense will need improvement at the pro level.

RHP Connor Noland

Drafted: Round 9 (263rd)

Team: Chicago Cubs

Slot value: $164.5K

How he fits in the pros: Noland's postseason performances were critical in getting the Razorbacks to the 2022 College World Series. He was Arkansas' most reliable pitcher and went 8-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 19 starts. Noland won't light up any radar guns with his velocity, but he has a solid slider and curveball in his arsenal and good control that would serve him well in the pros.

C Michael Turner

Drafted: Round 9 (281st overall)

Team: Chicago White Sox

Slot value: $157.7K

How he fits in the pros: Turner's bat was crucial in Arkansas' College World Series run, and he was the Razorbacks' most consistent hitter. The Kent State transfer hit .323. His batting average was the best in a single season by a catcher in Van Horn's 20 years at Arkansas, surpassing big-leaguer James McCann. He wasn't an outstanding defensive catcher, however, after moving to the position from first base late in his career.

LHP Evan Taylor

Drafted: Round 9 (262nd)

Team: Miami Marlins

Slot value: $165.2K

How he fits in the pros: Taylor did solid work as a setup man out of Arkansas' bullpen. He posted a 3.65 ERA in his team-high 33 appearances. The senior was vastly improved in 2022 after lowering his arm slot for improved movement on both his fastball and slider.

RHP Zebulon Vermillion

Drafted: Round 10 (299th overall)

Team: New York Mets

Slot value: $152.4K

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.