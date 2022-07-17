ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedding: O'Neal-Bright

By Fort Smith Times Record
Amanda Melissa O'Neal, daughter of Mark and Angela O'Neal of Alma, and Tanner Austyn Bright, son of Lee and Stephanie Bright of Alma, were married June 11, 2022, at Kindred Barn in Mulberry. Pastor Bob Shelton officiated the ceremony.

Amanda graduated from Arkansas Tech University in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She is employed at Alma School District. Tanner graduated from Arkansas Tech University in December 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Economics and Finance. He is employed at ArcBest in Fort Smith.

The couple took a honeymoon trip to Destin, Florida. They reside in Fort Smith.

#Wedding#Arkansas Tech University#Elementary Education#Pastor#Kindred Barn#Economics And Finance#Arcbest
