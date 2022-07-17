ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX equals all of 2021′s launch total with Starlink mission

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uP3h_0gid5ZUL00
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday, July 17, 2022 on a mission to send 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. (SpaceX)

SpaceX managed a record 31 launches in 2021, but its more-than-weekly pace in 2022 including a launch Sunday morning let it match that record less than seven months into the year.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 more of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:20 a.m.

This is the third time SpaceX used a first-stage booster for a record 13th time, with this booster having previously flown on Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7 and nine Starlink missions. It’s notably also been used at all three of SpaceX’s launch facilities having also taken off from Kennedy Space Center and Vandenberg Space Force Base on missions responsible for bringing nearly 600 payloads to space.

Once again the company was able to stick the landing on its droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic.

The majority this year’s launches have been in support of the growing Starlink internet constellation, which is now active in around 40 markets around the world. This marks the 17th Starlink launch of the year, and 52nd Starlink launch since the first operational deployment in 2019, with more than 2,800 satellites sent to orbit.

The 570-pound satellites orbit at around 341 miles altitude. SpaceX has approval for 4,408 operational satellites, but is seeking Federal Communications Commission approval to increase its presence to about 30,000 with future launches on board its in-the-works Starship rocket.

The service is part of the company’s revenue-generating plan to support Elon Musk’s long-term goal of sending humans to and establishing a colony on Mars.

Since 2008, SpaceX has had 169 successful launches and managed the recovery of 131 of its boosters among both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy