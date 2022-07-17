Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero: 'Perennial All-Star'?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic's offseason is defined by selecting Paolo Banchero first overall.

Banchero is expected to make an immediate impact in Orlando, and until the regular season, we can only speculate how much he will bring.

For part of the speculation, we asked an expert. Blue Devil Country managing editor and publisher Matt Giles graciously answered some questions we had regarding Banchero.

1. Paolo Banchero has been a bright spot for the Magic during Summer League so far. Which aspects of his game at Duke are you surprised to see translating so far?

Nothing is shocking to Duke fans about the numbers Paolo Banchero put up in his two Summer League appearances: 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. At every stage of his basketball career, no matter the opponent, he’s stood out as the most advanced talent on the floor.

Perhaps one surprise to some, though, is the ease with which Banchero earned the respect and awe of his Summer League teammates. But there’s a simple explanation, which brings us to this next question …

2. What can you say about Banchero's game that you cannot find in a box score?

Paolo Banchero seems to get along with every teammate and coach he meets because 1) he doesn’t complain about anything or anyone publicly, 2) his genuine love for the game and devotion to his squad comes across on and off the floor, and 3) he embraces challenges with infectious vigor.

Remember that Banchero arrived at Duke as the clear-cut best player on the final roster under Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Despite all the heightened pressure from that, he immediately prospered, showing that shining under any spotlight is just in his blood.

Adding to that pressure was the understandable skepticism among Duke faithful at the time regarding his willingness to subscribe to Coach K’s way of doing things as a surefire one-and-done. That doubt stemmed from Duke’s disappointing 13-11 record the season before Banchero became a Blue Devil and the decision by former heralded one-and-done Jalen Johnson to quit that team abruptly in February.

Simply put, Banchero’s magnetizing personality and loyalty were true blessings to the program, even though his lone college campaign came up two wins short of a national championship.

3. What will Banchero's biggest weakness be on the NBA level?

As a natural orchestrator on both ends of the floor, Paolo Banchero sometimes hesitates with his own movements on defense and with his shots on offense. Also, on several occasions in close games that the Blue Devils lost, he probably didn’t demand the ball enough down the stretch, although some would say his teammates and coaches deserve some blame for a few of his late-game disappearing acts.

Even so, he exhibited marked improvement in all of the above areas as Duke’s season progressed. And he managed to do so without coming across as selfish.

Yet his unselfishness – note that he attempted 20 or more shots in only four of Duke’s 39 games and never did so on his cold nights – could prevent him from amassing enough points to win some regular-season awards.

On the other hand, it’s worth pointing out that Banchero was one of only three 2021-22 Blue Devils to play in all 39 games. So don’t underestimate the value of his durability.

Furthermore, he should learn much from Wendell Carter Jr., particularly regarding shot-blocking and dominating the glass, while starring alongside the fellow Blue Devil product in the frontcourt.

Magic fans should be ecstatic about the tandem that Banchero and Carter could become in time. There’s no doubt Duke fans will be tuning in often next season to see Carter helping Banchero adapt and Banchero helping Carter raise the bar to his own game.

4. If everything goes right, what is Banchero's ceiling in the NBA?

Assuming Paolo Banchero avoids significant injuries, there’s no reason to believe his ceiling is anything other than a perennial All-Star and eventual MVP candidate.

At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds with plenty of guard-like abilities, he should be the first NBA Blue Devil – and maybe one of only a handful of any players in the history of the league – who can at least hold his own at any position. Again, assuming no significant injuries, his size and versatility should translate into a long, fruitful pro career.

5. What do you think is Banchero's likeliest career trajectory in the NBA? Is there an NBA player he reminds you of?

If Orlando isn’t shy about handing him the reins as its superstar immediately, Paolo Banchero ought to be the top contender for NBA Rookie of the Year and in the All-Star conversation next season. He was the most NBA-ready prospect in the draft, and given his track record at every level, it shouldn’t be a surprise if he averages close to 20 points per game to go along with a handful of rebounds and assists in his first year.

By the time the mere 19-year-old reaches his mid-20s, his stats could resemble those of Carmelo Anthony or Paul George in their primes. However, one problem with comparing him to those two guys and so many others is that he has an undeniable advantage in the height and weight departments.

Yes, it’s scary to think of how powerful and impactful Banchero might become.