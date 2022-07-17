ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warning over ‘ferocious heat’ as temperatures set to soar

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awhnP_0gid2uw700

A health boss has warned that the forecast for high temperatures could result in people dying, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said people should be resilient enough to “enjoy the sunshine”.

College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” the UK is predicted to experience over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons.

Scorching temperatures are predicted for Monday, with Peterborough expected to hit 37C and Milton Keynes, Norwich and Lincoln set to see 36C – while temperatures could rise to 40C in London on Tuesday.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office Dr Nikos Christidis said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change.

The forecaster has issued an amber warning for the majority of England on Sunday, which then extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has also been issued by the Met Office across a large part of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOUBC_0gid2uw700
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a heat health warning at level four, which is described as a “national emergency”.

Ms Nicholls told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “This isn’t like a lovely hot day where we can put a bit of sunscreen on, go out and enjoy a swim and a meal outside.

“This is serious heat that could actually, ultimately, end in people’s deaths because it is so ferocious. We’re just not set up for that sort of heat in this country.”

Her comments were made after Mr Raab said people should take precautions ahead of the record-breaking temperatures but added that they should be able to enjoy themselves.

“Obviously there is some common-sense practical advice we are talking about – stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream – those sorts of things,” he told Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

“We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncUYa_0gid2uw700
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Ministers held a virtual emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned the record high temperatures could put lives at risk.

Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have been put in place on Monday and Tuesday.

Transport services are expected to be disrupted on both days, with Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse urging people not to travel.

Avanti West Coast, Transport for London and London North Eastern Railway are also urging passengers not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the NHS Confederation said hospitals are going to be “really, really pushed” over the next few days.

Lord Victor Adebowale said the NHS “will cope”, but added that “coping isn’t good enough”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzPKj_0gid2uw700
A view of the aftermath of a field fire which threatened the Lenham Cross war memorial near the village of Lenham in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

He told Times Radio: “My members are pretty stretched at the moment. Ambulances are operating at their peak, the waiting times for ambulances are now getting longer.

“The NHS will cope but coping isn’t good enough. We need to be actually operating in a way that allows people to get the treatment they need wherever needed, in good time. And that’s a struggle.”

Schools in several counties, including Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, have confirmed they will close on Monday and Tuesday following the health warnings, while Milton Keynes University Hospital is “standing down routine outpatient appointments and surgery” on those days.

Greater Manchester Police implored people to avoid cooling off in reservoirs, rivers or ponds after a teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal.

The 16-year-old got into difficulties and was last seen struggling in the water at Salford Quays in Greater Manchester at around 6.15pm on Saturday.

A boy’s body was recovered overnight and officers believe it may be that of the missing teenager.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heatwave causes severe travel disruption

High temperatures have brought severe disruption to rail services. Dozens of trains were cancelled or delayed across England on Wednesday morning because of problems caused by the extreme heat. Temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks, and signalling systems.
TRAFFIC
newschain

What the papers say – July 19

The papers are again consumed by the heatwave which caused havoc across much of the UK yesterday as Met Offices warn of worse to come in the days ahead, as well as the Tory race for premiership after Tom Tugendhat’s exit. “Earth sends a warning,” the i says of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Kit Malthouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#England#Confederation#College Of Paramedics#Britons#The Met Office#Health Security Agency#Sky News
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
newschain

Shapps admits rail network cannot cope with extreme heat as track hits 62C

The hottest railway track reached a scorching 62C on Monday, as the Transport Secretary admitted it will take decades to upgrade existing lines to be more resilient. Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat, saying that the Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Putin’s ‘food terrorism’ in Ukraine war leaves millions facing famine in Africa

Vladimir Putin’s forces are using “food terrorism” as a weapon of war in Ukraine, leaving millions facing famine in east Africa, Parliament heard on Thursday. Human rights campaigner Lord Alton of Liverpool told the House of Lords how the Russian military is stealing Ukrainian grain, destroying the country’s agricultural infrastructure and blockading its ports on the Black Sea, preventing exportation via that route.
EUROPE
newschain

Pub giants Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller’s warn over inflation

Leading pub firms Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller’s have warned that soaring inflation is continuing to harm trade and showing no sign of easing. Mitchells & Butlers, which owns around 1,500 pubs across the UK, told investors that sky-high utilities, wages and food costs are expected to “persist at or above current levels well into the next financial year”.
BUSINESS
newschain

New weapons hub in Scotland to develop anti-drone lasers

An anti-drone hub is to be built in Scotland to help meet the growing demand for laser weapons which target small attack drones. The defence and intelligence technology firm Raytheon UK said the war in Ukraine has highlighted the threat posed by drones. The firm’s president of electronic warfare systems,...
WORLD
newschain

Hundreds of wildfires break out as temperatures top 40C

Fire crews have battled hundreds of wildfires across the country as temperatures topping 40C transformed fields and grassland into a “tinderbox”. One regional service said the number of open fires could have tripled this week, while the Met Office warned that most of England was at exceptional risk.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy