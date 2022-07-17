ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wildfires scorch France and Spain as heatwave-related deaths soar

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uo3pR_0gid2lEo00
World News

Firefighters struggled to contain wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heatwave that authorities have linked to a rise in excess mortality.

Two huge blazes that have been consuming pine forests for six days just south of the city of Bordeaux in south-west France have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people, including many who were set to spend their holidays at campsites.

In Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces’ emergency brigades are trying to stamp out more than 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgAYY_0gid2lEo00
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter fighting a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022 . Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters’ efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days. (SDIS 33 via AP)

Spain’s National Defence Department said “the majority” of its firefighting aircraft have been deployed as many areas are rugged, hilly terrain that makes it difficult for ground crews to access.

So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain. In Portugal, the pilot of a firefighting plane died when his aircraft crashed on Friday.

But as temperatures remain unusually high, heat-related deaths have soared.

In Spain, the second heatwave of the summer has kept highs above 40C (104F) in many areas.

According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10-14, compared with 25 temperature-related deaths in the previous five days.

In France, a wildfire in La Teste-de-Buch near the Atlantic coast has forced 10,000 people to flee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QW8UO_0gid2lEo00
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022 . Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters’ efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days. (SDIS 33 via AP)

The Gironde regional government said on Sunday that “the situation remains unfavourable” due to gusting winds that, combined with hot and dry conditions, have fanned more flare-ups overnight.

A second fire near the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards, has forced authorities to evacuate 4,100 people this week, including some 1,900 on Saturday.

Authorities said one flank has been brought under control by the dumping of white sand along a 1.2-mile (2km) stretch. Another flank, however, remains unchecked.

Some of the most worrying blazes in Spain are concentrated in the western regions of Extremadura and Castilla y Leon.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced a joint command that will take over co-ordinating the efforts to battle the fires that are active in the adjoining regions.

Firefighters have been unable to stop the advance of a blaze that broke out near the city of Caceres which is threatening the Monfrague National Park and has kept 200 people from returning to their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ppoP_0gid2lEo00
Wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)

Another fire in southern Spain near the city of Malaga has forced the evacuation of a further 2,500 people. There are more fires near the central city of Avila, in north-west Galicia, among other areas.

Hungary, Croatia and the Greek island of Crete have also fought wildfires this week, as have Morocco and California.

The scorching temperatures have reached as far north as the UK, where its Met Office weather agency has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 40C (104F) for the first time.

That will still be relatively bearable compared with the 47C (117F) recorded in Portugal’s northern town of Pinhao on Wednesday, establishing a new national record.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Bordeaux#Carlos Iii Institute
newschain

Hundreds of wildfires break out as temperatures top 40C

Fire crews have battled hundreds of wildfires across the country as temperatures topping 40C transformed fields and grassland into a “tinderbox”. One regional service said the number of open fires could have tripled this week, while the Met Office warned that most of England was at exceptional risk.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Putin’s ‘food terrorism’ in Ukraine war leaves millions facing famine in Africa

Vladimir Putin’s forces are using “food terrorism” as a weapon of war in Ukraine, leaving millions facing famine in east Africa, Parliament heard on Thursday. Human rights campaigner Lord Alton of Liverpool told the House of Lords how the Russian military is stealing Ukrainian grain, destroying the country’s agricultural infrastructure and blockading its ports on the Black Sea, preventing exportation via that route.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Hungary
newschain

Heatwave causes severe travel disruption

High temperatures have brought severe disruption to rail services. Dozens of trains were cancelled or delayed across England on Wednesday morning because of problems caused by the extreme heat. Temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks, and signalling systems.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

New weapons hub in Scotland to develop anti-drone lasers

An anti-drone hub is to be built in Scotland to help meet the growing demand for laser weapons which target small attack drones. The defence and intelligence technology firm Raytheon UK said the war in Ukraine has highlighted the threat posed by drones. The firm’s president of electronic warfare systems,...
WORLD
newschain

Court closes restraining order case against singer Ricky Martin

A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said on Thursday. “The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily, therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the spokesperson said. A judge issued...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Predator guilty of murdering vulnerable young woman in shipping container

A 64-year-old predator who battered a vulnerable young woman to death in a converted shipping container and buried her body in woods has been found guilty of murder. Romanian Necolai Paizan, 64, hit his petite victim Agnes Dora Akom at least 20 times over the head with a jigsaw power tool during a brutal assault in Brent, north-west London, on May 9 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy