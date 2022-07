Morrison Yard, the 4.6-acre, mixed-use community located in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula, is on track to complete its first apartment residences this summer and will welcome its first residents in September. The mindfully-designed space, which expects to celebrate its grand opening later this year, will bring apartment homes, workspaces, shops, restaurants, and 1.5 acres of green space to Charleston’s growing and vibrant community.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO