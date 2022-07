WWE officials are reportedly not satisfied with the upcoming WWE SummerSlam card. In an update from @WrestleVotes on Twitter, "the people who put [SummerSlam] together" apparently "really don't like the SummerSlam card." This comes just one day removed from Monday Night RAW, where WWE confirmed two new matches for the event: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Logan Paul vs. The Miz. There are currently eight matches scheduled for SummerSlam, with the headlining bout being a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar. There are three more episodes of WWE TV, two editions of SmackDown and one RAW, before SummerSlam.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO